A Maulvi attempted to rape a five-year-old girl studying in a Madarsa in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. The Ganga Ghat police registered a case under serious sections on the complaint of the victim’s family members and arrested the accused Maulvi Abdul Rahim. The incident took place in the district’s Shukla Ganj area.

Maulvi Abdul Rahim from Baaghraasi, Darbhanga, Bihar, teaches in a madrasa named Jamia Rahmat near the Ganga Ghat police station. This madrasa was where the 5-year-old girl used to study, as per reports. The Maulvi lured the girl into seeing a pond. The Maulvi allegedly molested and attempted to rape the minor. When she returned home, she was in tears and told her family about her ordeal. Family members filed a complaint at the Ganga Ghat police station.

Gangaghat Kotwali in-charge Akhilesh Chandra Pandey said that the accused Maulvi has been arrested and a case has also been registered against him under relevant sections.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh informed that the accused Maulvi has been arrested and the minor victim has been sent to the hospital for medical examination. Police will further take necessary action.

There have been several instances of sexual harassment of minors inside madrasas. A similar case was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. A Maulana molested a 12-year-old girl at a Madarsa in Madhya Pradesh. The 52-year-old cleric has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act after the incident came to light. The maulana’s family members also have been booked for assaulting the relatives of the victim girl. The police registered a case against the 52-year-old Maulana of the Madarsa under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assaulting or using criminal force on any woman) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.