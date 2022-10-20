Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUnnao: Maulvi Abdul Rahim arrested for attempting to rape a 5-year-old girl in madrasa
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Unnao: Maulvi Abdul Rahim arrested for attempting to rape a 5-year-old girl in madrasa

Senior Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh informed that the accused Maulvi has been arrested and the minor victim has been sent to the hospital for medical examination. Police will further take necessary action.

OpIndia Staff
maulvi attempted to rape 5 year old girl in Madarsa
Image: ETV Bharat
3

A Maulvi attempted to rape a five-year-old girl studying in a Madarsa in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. The Ganga Ghat police registered a case under serious sections on the complaint of the victim’s family members and arrested the accused Maulvi Abdul Rahim. The incident took place in the district’s Shukla Ganj area.

Maulvi Abdul Rahim from Baaghraasi, Darbhanga, Bihar, teaches in a madrasa named Jamia Rahmat near the Ganga Ghat police station. This madrasa was where the 5-year-old girl used to study, as per reports. The Maulvi lured the girl into seeing a pond. The Maulvi allegedly molested and attempted to rape the minor. When she returned home, she was in tears and told her family about her ordeal. Family members filed a complaint at the Ganga Ghat police station.

Gangaghat Kotwali in-charge Akhilesh Chandra Pandey said that the accused Maulvi has been arrested and a case has also been registered against him under relevant sections.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh informed that the accused Maulvi has been arrested and the minor victim has been sent to the hospital for medical examination. Police will further take necessary action.

There have been several instances of sexual harassment of minors inside madrasas. A similar case was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. A Maulana molested a 12-year-old girl at a Madarsa in Madhya Pradesh. The 52-year-old cleric has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act after the incident came to light. The maulana’s family members also have been booked for assaulting the relatives of the victim girl. The police registered a case against the 52-year-old Maulana of the Madarsa under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assaulting or using criminal force on any woman) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUnnao district, UP police cases, Unnao cases
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,851FollowersFollow
27,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com