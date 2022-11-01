Tuesday, November 1, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMorbi, Gujarat: PM Modi reaches bridge mishap site, meets survivors of the tragedy
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Morbi, Gujarat: PM Modi reaches bridge mishap site, meets survivors of the tragedy

Following a walkover around the site, Prime Minister Modi visited the civil hospital in Morbi to meet the survivors of the tragedy. The Prime Minister is closely monitoring the situation from the day of the incident.

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat: PM Modi reaches Morbi mishap site, meets survivors
The Prime Minister visited the survivors of the unfortunate accident.
21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Morbi bridge collapse site on Tuesday to assess the situation. PM Modi was joined by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Several teams from the NDRF and Indian Army have been deployed in the area where the search operation is being conducted in the Machchhu River.

PM Modi also spoke to people involved in rescue and relief efforts at the site of the unfortunate incident in Morbi.

Following a walkover around the site, Prime Minister Modi visited the civil hospital in Morbi to meet the survivors of the tragedy. The Prime Minister is closely monitoring the situation from the day of the incident.

The PM also visited the Superintendent of Police’s Office in Morbi and took stock of the situation with senior police and administrative officials of the zone.

He also met family members of the victims who lost their lives in the bridge collapse incident that happened on October 30.

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, over 130 people were killed when the cable bridge spanning the Machchhu River collapsed and everyone on the bridge plunged into the water. Laughter changed to screams of despair as dozens of people enjoying on the bridge drowned in an instant. The rescue efforts are still ongoing in and around the river.

According to the reports, the 150-year-old bridge located 300 km from Vadodara could take the weight of only about 125 people but there were around 400 people on the bridge when the incident happened. A total of 180 were successfully rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each of those killed in the accident and Rs 50,000 for those injured. The Prime Minister also has announced monetary assistance of Rs. 2 lakh for each of the victims’ families.

The bridge was closed for operational use about 7 months ago. A private company by the name of Oreva Group (Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited) was given the contract in March of this year to renovate and maintain the said bridge. The suspension bridge, which is also known as the Jhoolta Pul, was reopened on the occasion of Gujarati New Year Day on October 26 this year after the completion of the renovation task of the bridge.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPM Modi Morbi, Morbi bridge collapse, PM Modi Gujarat
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,989FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com