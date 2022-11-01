Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Morbi bridge collapse site on Tuesday to assess the situation. PM Modi was joined by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Several teams from the NDRF and Indian Army have been deployed in the area where the search operation is being conducted in the Machchhu River.

#WATCH | PM Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits the cable bridge collapse site in Morbi, Gujarat



135 people lost their lives in the tragic incident pic.twitter.com/pXJhV7aqyi — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

PM Modi also spoke to people involved in rescue and relief efforts at the site of the unfortunate incident in Morbi.

PM Modi today met persons who were involved in rescue and relief operations when the cable bridge collapse mishap struck Morbi. pic.twitter.com/O0Oy8NBscP — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Following a walkover around the site, Prime Minister Modi visited the civil hospital in Morbi to meet the survivors of the tragedy. The Prime Minister is closely monitoring the situation from the day of the incident.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the injured#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/BzcXAe1Iou — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) November 1, 2022

The PM also visited the Superintendent of Police’s Office in Morbi and took stock of the situation with senior police and administrative officials of the zone.

He also met family members of the victims who lost their lives in the bridge collapse incident that happened on October 30.

Morbi, Gujarat | PM Modi meets family members of the victims who lost their lives in the bridge collapse incident that happened on October 30 pic.twitter.com/GgHXSdH50d — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, over 130 people were killed when the cable bridge spanning the Machchhu River collapsed and everyone on the bridge plunged into the water. Laughter changed to screams of despair as dozens of people enjoying on the bridge drowned in an instant. The rescue efforts are still ongoing in and around the river.

According to the reports, the 150-year-old bridge located 300 km from Vadodara could take the weight of only about 125 people but there were around 400 people on the bridge when the incident happened. A total of 180 were successfully rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each of those killed in the accident and Rs 50,000 for those injured. The Prime Minister also has announced monetary assistance of Rs. 2 lakh for each of the victims’ families.

The bridge was closed for operational use about 7 months ago. A private company by the name of Oreva Group (Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited) was given the contract in March of this year to renovate and maintain the said bridge. The suspension bridge, which is also known as the Jhoolta Pul, was reopened on the occasion of Gujarati New Year Day on October 26 this year after the completion of the renovation task of the bridge.