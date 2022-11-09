On Tuesday (November 8), Mumbai Police informed that it has registered an FIR based on a producer’s complaint, accusing stand-up comedian Vir Das, two other persons, and online streaming platform Netflix of infringing copyright laws in their show ‘For India’.

In his police complaint, prominent theatre producer Ashvin Gidwani has stated that his company and Vir Das signed a contract for the production of a show in October 2010.

When Gidwani saw a Netflix trailer for a new Vir Das show in January 2020, the producer allegedly noticed that certain footage had allegedly been lifted from the past programme (from 2010) with a few changes, according to a representative from Cuffe Parade police station.

Gidwani has mentioned that Vir Das had an agreement with him for a show named ‘History of India Virtten’. Das had written the script, directed and had agreed to act in it. It was eventually developed and was performed before an audience at Mumbai’s St Andrews Auditorium on September 14, 2011. The show was popular and was performed across India several times, as per Gidwani

According to the official, on November 4, a case was filed under the relevant provisions of the Copyright Act against Vir Das, two more people, and Netflix based on Gidwani’s allegation. He also stated that the matter is being investigated, but no arrests have been made so far.

Notably, a show by Vir Das was allegedly cancelled on Monday after the “Hindu Janajagruti Samiti” complained to Bengaluru police that it would hurt Hindus’ religious sentiments and reflect a negative image of India.

Karnataka | Complaint filed against comedian Vir Das by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti at Vyalikaval PS, demanding the cancellation of his program in Bengaluru on November 10th, as his shows “hurt religious sentiments of Hindus & shows India in bad light to the world.” pic.twitter.com/saeBXZUaZM — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

‘Comedian’ Vir Das has been in the news many a time in the past over his controversial statements and tweets. On November 16, 2021, Vir Das shared a YouTube video in which he went on a rant against India at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC.

Das peddled anti-India propaganda in a 7-minute monologue disguised as comedy. He discussed politics, religion, and nationality while instilling fear that India, once built by great men, would soon become a distant memory. Vir Das’s anti-Hindu and anti-India rant had back then sparked massive outrage which compelled him to issue a clarification. Das clarified that he did not mean to insult the country and that his intention was to serve as a reminder that the country, despite its issues was “great.” Notably, Vir Das already has several cases filed against him over the controversial stand-up act.