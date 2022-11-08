On November 4, Hindu leader and Shiv Sena (Taksali) Chief Sudhir Suri was brutally murdered in broad daylight in Amritsar. Since his death, other Hindu leaders in Punjab have received death threats saying that they would be killed next. Amidst the high tension in Punjab, pro-Khalistan Twitter users have been seen celebrating the crime. Some of the users have called it ‘Sewa’ (a selfless religious offering).

Twitter user Inderveer Singh published a thread claiming that Sandeep Singh (accused of killing Sudhir Suri) did ‘Sewa’ by killing Suri. He claimed the ‘Deg-Teg’ concept of Sikhism is considered as ‘Sewa’. He said, “Hindus are getting outraged over, saying “Bhai Sandeep Singh did SEWA of killing Suri”. For them, killing someone cannot be a Sewa & in response, they are again giving threats of repeating 84 Genocide. Sikhi includes the concept of Deg-Teg.”

Pro-Khalistan Twitter user called murder of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri ‘Sewa’. Source: Twitter

“If serving Langar hungry is considered as Sewa, then punishing the culprit by Teg is also sort of Sewa as it prevents their soul from doing any further harm to society. That’s what Bhai Sandeep Singh did. Just because Suri had the right to speak ill against Sikhs, doesn’t mean he was not going to face the consequences,” he added.

He further justified killing of Suri. Source: Twitter

He added, “When Khalsa serves Langar to someone, it’s outta mercy, the same way when Khalsa finishes such lunatics, it’s also out of mercy, with a thought of ‘May Waheguru give peace to their soul as their bad deeds are put to an end by the Khalsa’. Don’t confuse mercy with cruelty.

Source: Twitter

He added, “And we Sikhs don’t need any validation from Hindu Section or their opinions on what Sewa is. Khalsa has been doing Sewa for ages, and Sikhs will not compromise on the principle of Deg-Teg Fateh. Period.”

Source: Twitter

Another Twitter user Manjit Singh demanded that Sikh Legal Wing Punjab should take up the case of Sandeep Singh and provide him with all the legal help. He said, “The Sikh Legal Wing Punjab should provide all kinds of legal aid to Bhai Sandeep Singh, who killed the president of Shiv Sena Sudhir Suri. He talked dirty about the Sikh community. The case of Bhai Sandeep Singh should be fought by the Sikh Legal Wing Punjab.

Twitter user demanded that Sikh Legal Wing Punjab should fight Sandeep Singh’s case. Source: Twitter

Man booked for distributing sweets over the death of Sudhir Suri, police discovered terror angle

A video of a man identified as Kulwinder Singh alias Golu went viral on social media, where he was seen distributing sweets to celebrate the murder of Sudhir Suri. Kulwinder was booked by the Ludhiana police. As per reports, Kulwinder’s wife, Amritpal Kaur alias Amrit is facing trial under UAPA Act. She was arrested by the police in 2018 during an investigation into a terror module and is currently lodged in jail.

Sweets are distributed in Punjab by Khalistani Sikhs to celebrate the murder of Sudhir Suri 😒😒👇👇

सुधीर सूरी की हत्या के बाद खालिस्तानी सिखों द्वारा पंजाब में मिठाई बांटी गई है 😒😒👇👇 pic.twitter.com/SF41nR4ADt — PunFact (@pun_fact) November 5, 2022

Kulwinder is currently absconding, and raids are being conducted by the police to trace him. The police are also probing if Kulwinder is also linked to radical groups. A complaint was filed against Kulwinder by Shiv Sena Samajwadi chairperson Honey Bharadwaj following which an FIR was registered under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code against Kulwinder.

Speaking to OpIndia, Bharadwaj said Kulwinder distributed sweets on the day of Suri’s murder. They came to know about the video on November 5. Bharadwaj and Shiv Sena Shiromani’s chief Vishal Madaan approached Salem Tabri police station to file a complaint against him. “I came to know about his wife’s links to the terror module later,” Bharadwaj added.

Sudhir Suri’s murder

On November 4, Sudhir Suri, Chief of Shiv Sena Taksali, was killed in broad daylight while he was protesting outside a temple in Amritsar. When Suri was shot, several police personnel, including high-ranking officials, were at the scene. The police caught one of the assailants, identified as Sandeep Singh. Reports suggest that Singh has links to the ‘Waris Punjab De’ organisation that pro-Khalistan actor-turned-politician Deep Sidhu started before his death. Another pro-Khalistan self-proclaimed preacher Amritpal Singh has taken over the organisation after Sidhu.