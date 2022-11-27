On Saturday (November 26), Congress scion Rahul Gandhi left netizens amused over his grand ‘political strategy’ to fight the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party.

In a video shared by seasoned Congress loyalist Anshuman Sail, Gandhi was seen teaching his fellow party men the art of using the ‘energy’ of opponents. The full version of the video can be found on the Youtube channel of Rahul Gandhi.

During the Maharashtra leg of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Congress scion was seen chitchatting with other leaders and claiming, “Like the RSS attacks you and pours all their energy into it. So, how will you take that energy and make it your own? I will demonstrate the principle.”

The self proclaimed martial arts expert politician then compelled a Congress leader to sit on his knees and then proceeded to push him from the front. When the said leader failed to maintain his balance, Rahul Gandhi suggested a way to take the opponent’s energy instead (referring to the BJP).

“Now I am going to tell him how to position himself to take the energy from the other person? So, open your legs out and sit down,” he continued. Rahul Gandhi then asked the leader to spread his legs and shift the body weight towards the attacker, hold his hand and push up. Three other Congress leaders then joined in to push the Congress leader sitting on the floor to demonstrate how despite so many people ‘pushing’ the person sitting on the floor, that man can ‘push back’ and maintain the balance by using their ‘energy’ against them.

“For some strange reason, I could not feel the power at all…Because you took it all. That’s what I do with the BJP,” the grand strategy of the Congress scion was applauded by other leaders. But it left netizens in splits.

“If you want to see a group of rich fools, then, this is it,” a Twitter user mocked.

One Akhil tweeted, “Holy shit…reminds one of the jokes how many Congress politicians does it take to change a bulb? Answer: Four. One to hold the bulb and three to carry and rotate him.”

“India is not fearful of challenges but fools,” wrote another user.

One Shalin Shah questioned the Congress loyalist over his intent behind sharing the video, despite being aware that it would draw ridicule on social media.

“Can’t find a cheap inspirational speaker like him,” mocked another Twitter user.

“Now I understood, why they called him Pappu. Funny guy,” wrote one Shan.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the Congress party is fighting for its survival. Having steadily lost relevance among the electorates under the leadership of the Gandhi family, the grand old party is making a last-ditch effort to turn its political fortunes.

Dubbed as ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Congress kickstarted its 3,570-km march from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 this year. The march will last over 5 months and will cover 12 States before terminating at Srinagar.

Rahul Gandhi and 118 other Congress leaders are walking about 20 km each day in the hopes of mobilising the masses against the ruling BJP government. He was earlier mocked on social media over his ‘morning run’ in Telangana.