As per media reports, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written the third letter in a row to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, alleging that he is receiving severe threats from jailed state government minister Satyendar Jain and Director General Prisons Sandeep Goel.

In the letter dated November 4, Sukesh requested that a CBI inquiry should be conducted and that he be permitted to register an FIR because “the pressure is getting too much and any undue event may take place before the truth about AAP is exposed.”

Sukesh went on to say that it is not just about Satyendar Jain, but that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Kailash Gehlot have been deeply engaged in all of the cases involving him.

"I request you to direct an urgent CBI investigation & allow me to file FIR as the pressure is getting too much& any undue event may take place before the truth about AAP is exposed," said Sukesh in the letter.

“I have read the news and seen that Mr Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted that BJP is putting me forward during election times and he wrote that I am the country’s biggest thug, which is misleading and diverting from the issue,” said Sukesh in the letter.

Levelling serious allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, Sukesh stated, “I hereby state that if I was the country’s biggest thug then why during 2016 when I personally delivered Rs 50 crore to Mr Satyendra Jain in presence of Mr Kailash Gahlot in his farm at Asola, and thereafter the same evening Mr Arvind Kejriwal and Mr Jain had visited me for dinner at Hyatt, Bhikaji Cama Place where I was staying. Mr Kejriwal asked me to mobilise a few large contributors who in return will be given positions and seats when expanded in southern states and insisted I bring at least 20 to 30 people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can give at least Rs 500 crore.”

“He (Arvind Kejriwal) was very happy that within a short span I mobilised and contributed Rs 50 crore to the party, for which he said I earned his loyalty and nominations for Rajya sabha,” he further stated assign how Kejriwal was impressed by his work.

“As I got arrested in 2017 for an election symbol case, and am lodged in jail no. 1 Tihar, that’s when Mr Satyendra Jain started visiting me and wanted to know if I had disclosed any of the above facts regarding the Rs 50 crore contribution to investigating agency as Mr Kejriwal was very concerned,” the letter further added.

“I hereby humbly submit this short statement to show that as Mr Arvind Kejriwal is trying to defame me and act as though he does not know any of this, is completely being done with a manipulated and mala fide mind,” Sukesh wrote.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is being held in Delhi’s Mandoli jail on allegations of attempting to extort money from prominent figures and celebrities. He was first detained at Tihar Prison, but after several appeals, he was transferred. He apparently received death threats while confined in Tihar. He has already sent two letters to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, detailing the threats he is still receiving.

Sandeep Goel, the Director General of Prisons, was transferred from Tihar Jail in the national capital on November 4, just days after Sukeshr said he had given protection money to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. According to a written order, the 1989 batch AGMUT cadre officer was removed from Tihar Jail and directed to report to PHQ for further orders.