Uttar Pradesh: Sikandar and Kichad arrested for rioting after Taj Mohammad burnt Quran in mosque, Parvez, Irshad, Danish, 300 unnamed rioters booked

On November 8, Shahjahanpur Police informed the media that two persons, identified as Sikandar and Kichad, were arrested for alleged rioting after a copy of the Quran was found burning in the Farkh-e-Alam Miyan mosque. One Taj Mohammad burned a copy of the holy book on November 2. The police arrested him based on the evidence gathered using CCTV footage on November 3.

As per reports, hundreds of people from the Muslim community gathered outside the mosque after learning that a copy of the holy book was found burnt. They started protesting over the incident. The police reached the spot, after which the crowd got agitated and started rioting. They also tore posters and burnt them.

The rioters blocked the road. The shopkeepers immediately shut their shops to ensure their safety. People who were outside ran back to their homes and closed the doors. Superintendent of Police S Anand said the rioters caused hindrance in police work.

Beri Police Station in-charge Pranjal Singh Yadav filed a complaint in the matter at Kotwali Police station in the matter. An FIR was registered on November 5 under Sections 147, 186, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint against Sikandar, Parvez, Irshad, Kichad, Danish and others. 300 unnamed rioters were also booked in the FIR. Out of the 18 named in the FIR, two accused, Sikandar and Kichad, have been arrested and sent to jail.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said in a statement that raids were being carried out to arrest the other accused.

Taj Mohammad was arrested for burning Quran

On November 3, Shahjahanpur police arrested Taj Mohammad for burning Quran. When questioned, Taj Mohammad said it wasn’t him but his soul that committed this act. Syed Shah Fakhre Alam Mian Mosque is located in Mohalla Bavujai of Chowk Kotwali area of Shahjahanpur city. On Wednesday evening, two youths barged into the mosque and burnt the Quran kept there. When Imam Hafiz Nadeem and others arrived for evening prayers, seeing the burnt pages of the Quran, they informed the Imam of the mosque.

Taj Mohammad alias Munna lives in the Badjui area, which is located at a distance of 3 kilometres from the mosque. This area comes under the Sadar Bazar police station of Shahjahanpur.

‘My soul burnt the Quran’, says accused Taj Mohammad

Taj Mohammad said in his confession, “I don’t do any work. I’m always roaming around being jobless. My family is not getting me married. This keeps me upset.” When asked why he burned the religious text, accused Taj Mohammad said, “It is not me but my soul that has burnt it.” On Thursday morning, the District Magistrate took stock of the area. He appealed to everyone not to pay heed to rumours.