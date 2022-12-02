The cyber attack on the servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, which rendered them dysfunctional for days on end was targeted by Chinese hackers, a report published on Friday said.

The attack may have resulted in the theft of data; India Today citing Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) sources reported that the stolen data may have been sold on the dark web, putting the personal information of lakhs of patients at risk.

Notably, the dark web is a section of the internet that is inaccessible via standard search engines such as Google, Bing, Baidu, and others. The dark internet is kept hidden behind advanced layers of encryption designed to keep communication private.

Over 1,600 searches for stolen AIIMS data were discovered on the dark web. VVIP information, including politicians and celebrities, was stolen.

Five servers were hacked, according to Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) officials. The data leak is being investigated by the forensic team.

Officials from the IFSO, who are dealing with a hacking case for the first time, believe no data was lost. According to them, the hackers’ primary goal was to extort money. The hackers have allegedly demanded Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from AIIMS. Delhi Police, however, has denied any ransom demand being made.

Over 1,600 searches for stolen AIIMS data were discovered on the dark web. VVIP information, including politicians and celebrities, was stolen.

Five servers were hacked, according to Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) officials. The data leak is being investigated by the forensic team.

Officials from the IFSO, who are dealing with a hacking case for the first time, believe no data was lost. According to them, the hackers’ primary goal was to extort money. AIIMS has allegedly demanded Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from hackers.

The breach, discovered on Wednesday, is suspected to have compromised the personal information of 3-4 crore patients.

Because the servers are down, patient care services in the emergency, outpatient, inpatient, and laboratory wings are being managed manually.

The AIIMS network is currently being cleaned up. Antivirus software has been installed on 1,200 of 5,000 computers, and 20 of 50 servers are being scanned regularly.