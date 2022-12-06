In 2015, a minor woman in Aligarh was reported missing after visiting a temple. After some days of the incident, a dead body was found. A person named Vishnu was accused of killing the girl. Since 2015, Vishnu has been in jail in Aligarh. As per reports, the girl he was accused of killing has been found alive recently.

The girl is now reportedly married and was found living with her husband and 2 children. After Vishnu’s family flagged the issue and demanded his release from jail, the police restarted the investigation. The girl has been taken into custody.

On 17 February 2015, a 17-year-old girl’s father filed a police complaint in Aligarh stating that his daughter has been missing after she went to a local temple. An FIR was lodged in the case against unknown persons under IPC sections 363 and 366.

On 24 March 2015, the police had found the dead body of an unknown girl. The missing girl’s family had identified the body saying it was their missing daughter. The family had named Vishnu, a fellow villager from Dhanthauli and accused him of kidnapping her, saying that she was last seen with him. Vishnu was arrested under IPC sections 302, and 201 for killing the girl and trying to eliminate evidence.

The charge sheet against Vishnu in the murder case was filed in December 2015. Sub Inspector Khalid Khan was the investigator in the case. After spending over 2 years in jail, Vishnu Gautam was granted bail in 2017.

However, the girl’s family had requested the court to send Vishnu back to jail. And he was sent back to jail after the trial in the case began.

In the meanwhile, Vishnu’s mother was trying to gather evidence to prove her son’s innocence. After searching a lot, she eventually got to know that the missing girl is alive and is living in Agra all this while. After confirming the girl’s identity, Vishnu’s mother sought help from some Hindu activists in Aligarh and approached SSP Kalanidhi Naithani. The SSP ordered immediate action and the girl, now a married woman was arrested from the Hathras gate area, in the village of Nagla Chokha. DSP Raghavendra Singh informed that the woman’s DNA will be tested to confirm her identity.

As per the latest reports in the case, a special POCSO court has ordered the DNA test of the woman.

Vishnu’s mother has reportedly stated that the girl’s family is now trying to force her to ‘compromise’ in the case.