The Kerala Police on December 7 arrested Jinesh Jayan of Jinesh Bhavan, Vilavurkkal Malayam, a local leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl. The police acted in the case after they recovered incriminating evidence of the accused having sexual intercourse with around 30 women, including the minor. DYFI is the youth wing of the ruling CPI (M) party.

According to the reports, the police arrested seven more people along with Jinesh, who was a so-called anti-drugs activist for sexually abusing the minor. The police have registered an FIR against the eight and have added the sections of POCSO to the case. The other arrested persons have been identified as S Sumej (21) of Thrissur, A Arun (27) of Malayam Chithira, S Abhijith (20) of Shaji Bhavan, R Vishnu (20) of Poozhikunnu, Siby (20) of Perukav and A Ananthu (18).

The police examined Jinesh’s phone and also discovered several photographs of him using deadly weapons like daggers, knives, and swords. Some of the videos saved on the phone also showed the accused feeding the girls with intoxicating substances. The phone belonging to Jinesh, one of the local leaders of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is under investigation at present and is in the custody of Cyber Cell. The accused meanwhile is under remand.

The victim 16-year-old girl in her statement to the Police stated that she had met the accused via phone. The accused who is a resident of Kodungallur was arrested by the police after he tried to run away with a girl he had met on Instagram. The girl’s brother happened to see her packing her bags and informed his mother and the Panchayat members who called the police. The girl revealed that she was being sexually abused for the past two years.

Reports mention that the accused was involved in a similar case six years ago when a girl alleged that Jinesh had shared her number with some cheap pornographic WhatsApp groups. The party members intervened as the girl said that she would book Jinesh under serious charges. The matter was then resolved after the parents of Jinesh apologized and paid Rs 25,000 to NGO named Gandhi Bhavan as demanded by the victim.

