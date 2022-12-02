A 32-year-old sales boy Farman Khan has been arrested by Kota Police in Rajasthan for harassing an 18-year-old NEET Aspirant after he got her number from the customer database at the pharmacy store where he works. Farman harassed the girl and sent obscene messages on her WhatsApp after he got her number from the sales records of the store where the girl went to purchase medicines.

Following the incident, the girl made a video describing her situation and asked for help. The video was shared by several social media users prompting action from police and leading to the arrest of the accused.

Farman Khan messaged the girl on WhatsApp, saying, “You’re so cute, I like you.” When the girl disregarded the message, further messages were sent to her. The girl eventually informed her coaching staff about the situation. She also made a video revealing her insecurities. She stated that she lived alone and was terrified as a result of the experience.

राजस्थान के कोटा में 18 साल की बच्ची ने अपोलो फ़ार्मेसी से दवाई ली, बिल के लिए अपनी डिटेल दी और तभी से 32 साल का फ़रमान उसे फ़ोन करके, मेसेज करके परेशान कर रहा है। बच्ची कोटा में अकेले रहती है।



अब क्या कहें आप ही बताइए.. pic.twitter.com/NIY0eREXyK — Anurag Chaddha (@AnuragChaddha) December 1, 2022

Sujeet Swamy, a social activist, tweeted the screenshots of the messages to the Rajasthan Police and complained. Following many complaints from social media users, Jawahar Nagar police took the person into custody.

In a subsequent tweet, Kota City Police stated, “Farman Khan has been arrested.”

फरमान खान को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। — KotaCity Police (@KotaPolice) December 1, 2022

According to the victim, she went to her mess to pay her bill at 4:30 PM on Wednesday. After she could not find the owner there, she went to a nearby pharmacy to get some medicines. There, she shared her phone number for billing and left after taking the medicines.

At 7:33 PM on the same day, she got messages from an unknown number. The messages consisted of texts like ‘Hie’, ‘you are so cute’, etc. The girl got frightened and contacted her instructors at her coaching. They assisted her in raising the matter and eventually shared the details on social media. Activist Sujeet Swami then picked up the issue and requested action from the authorities.

Eventually, police took cognizance of the matter and arrested the accused after some time. The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Farman Khan who used to work at the same pharmacy from where the girl took medicines. The matter is further being investigated by the authorities.