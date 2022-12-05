On December 5, just three days after Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwan Mann confirmed that the mastermind of controversial singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, Goldy Brar, was detained in the United States, Brar reportedly appeared in a YouTube interview and said he was not detailed by anyone.

As per reports, he claimed that his group left the US and Canada long ago and all the reports about his arrest were fake. Meanwhile, there have been reports that the Punjab government was working on bringing Brar to India.

In an interview with an independent journalist, Brar alleged he was not arrested or detained by the US Police. However, OpIndia could not verify the claims independently. Brar said whatever CM Mann has said was wrong. Notably, on December 2, CM Mann made a claim in Gujarat that Goldy Brar was detained in the US. He further claimed to have worked extensively on curbing gangsters and miscreants in Punjab since he resumed office in March this year. As per Rozana Spokesman, Brar said he would rather die than get arrested by the police.

IAS Officers and the media team of the CM had informed the reporters to wait for an important press conference by CM Mann on how Brar was detained. It has to be noted that when it comes to dealing with matters linked to wanted criminals on foreign land, the Central Government and Agencies handle the cases. CM Mann made tall claims about Brar’s arrest and if it turns out to be false, it would be humiliating for the AAP-led Punjab government.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia alleged on December 4 that whatever Mann said about Brar’s arrest was false. In a video statement, Majithia said if he can get information that Brar was not arrested by the US police, and why the Punjab government was unable to verify the claims.

What can be more damming. Senior journalist @RiteshLakhi interviews dreaded gangster Goldy Brar who CM @BhagwantMann claims has been detained by US authorities. Goldy is not only roaming free but ordering murders at will. CM owes explanation to Pbis. Why did he lie to them. — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) December 5, 2022

In a series of Tweets, Majithia said, “Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should tell Punjabis why he lied on detaining of gangster Goldy Brar by US agencies & his claim of bringing him to Punjab soon. More than 48 hours have passed since he made this claim, but no photo or video of detaining Goldy has emerged in public so far.”

He added, “CM clarify how he got into that Goldy Brar has been detained in the USA. Whether HM Amit Shah had informed him, whether US President Joe Biden or other US authorities or directly FBI reported to him on the issue or what else were his sources which informed him so.”

While mentioning how CM made alleged false claims about the BMW plant in Punjab, he said, “Ironically, DGP Punjab Police and Central Agencies are refraining from substantiating this claim of CM. It seems this claim was in line with other false claims he made in past, like BMW investing in Punjab. But he must realise that this bluff has given much pain to the victim families.”

It is notable here that the central government has so far not given any confirmation of Goldy Brar’s alleged arrest in USA, though there exists a red corner notice against him.

CM Mann “lied” about the BMW plant in Punjab

On September 14, it was reported that BMW denied claims made by Punjab CM that the company was planning to set up a plant in the state. In a press release issued today, BMW said, “BMW Group India has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab.”

The company said that “BMW Group is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country,” and it has no plans to make additional investment for a new plant in Punjab.

BMW’s denial comes after the Punjab government had claimed in a statement that during his ongoing Germany visit, CM Bhagwant Mann has secured an investment from BMW as the company has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the state. It was claimed that a decision for this investment was taken during Mann’s visit to BMW headquarters in Munich on September 13. The tweet where CM Mann made the false claim still exists on Twitter despite the company denying the claims.

Goldy Brar takes responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala

In May this year, Goldy Brar, in his Facebook post, said that Moosewala was responsible for the murder of several of his associates, and since the police didn’t act, he did and murdered the singer/rapper. Interestingly, Moosewala’s security was removed just a day before the murder, as a part of the much-hyped campaign by the AAP government. A red corner notice was issued by Interpol against Brar of GoI’s request.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gangster group also published a Facebook post claiming that it was they who carried out this killing.

As per the Punjab Police, 8 assailants attacked Moosewala and bullets from 3 AK-94s were found at the site. The police said that the use of AK-94s is extremely rare in Punjab. The police had also made some arrests over their alleged links with Goldy Brar after the murder.