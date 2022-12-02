The Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of the feared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who had taken responsibility for the sensational Sidhu Moosewala murder in Punjab, has been detained in California, USA.

The development was confirmed by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during a press conference on Friday, November 2, 2022. “There is a confirmed piece of news this morning. Being the Head of the State I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar has been detained in America,” Bhagwant Mann said addressing the media in Gujarat, where he is campaigning for AAP for the assembly elections. The CM stressed that the arrest is confirmed.

While no official information about the arrest has been revealed by US authorities, reports claim that Research And Analysis Wing (R&AW) and the intelligence wings of Delhi Police and Punjab Police have received inputs that Goldy Brar’s arrest has caused a big stir in California.

Additionally, media reports suggest that a red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, has also been issued against Brar. A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Goldy Brar had recently moved to the US from Canada, where he was based since 2017.

Goldy Brar takes responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala

In May this year, Goldy Brar, in his Facebook post, said that Moosewala was responsible for the murder of several of his associates, and since the police didn’t act, he did and murdered the singer/rapper. Interestingly, Moosewala’s security was removed just a day before the murder by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.

The Lawrence gangster group also published a Facebook post confirming that it was them who carried out this killing.

As per the Punjab Police, 8 assailants attacked Moosewala and bullets from 3 AK-94s were found at the site. The police said that the use of AK-94s is extremely rare in Punjab. The police had also made some arrests over their alleged links with Goldy Brar after the murder.