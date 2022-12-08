With the BJP’s inevitable march to power in Gujarat, ombudsperson of the ultra-leftist news portal The Wire, headed by US citizen Siddharth Varadarajan, Pamela Philipose, went on a deranged rant against Gujaratis. The ‘journalist’ chastised Gujaratis for voting for the BJP in a series of tweets posted on December 8, Thursday.

“Dear Gujarat, rapists and murderers may be garlanded, anaemia levels may remain high, the poorest may be swept away in vanity beautification, but the BJP and its government is immutable,” tweeted Pamela Philipose, shedding any pretence of political neutrality and objectivity that she and her ilk routinely lean on to pass off their convictions as intellectual insights.

Her discontent with the BJP’s epoch-making victory seemed so intense that she sent out numerous angry tweets directed at the people of Gujarat. “Dear Gujarat…Morbi bridge may collapse, floods may ruin towns, rivers may run toxic, land may get grabbed by mafia elements, but the BJP and is safe and well,” she wrote in another tweet.

The disgruntled ‘journalist’ further tweeted, “Dear Gujarat…At least the BJP here will not have to launch Operation Lotus in order to come to power.”

In yet another hateful tweet, she cursed the Gujaratis for choosing the saffron party. “Dear Gujarat…you have proved yet again that electoral democracy does not have a chance against Money, Media and Muscle power,” tweeted The Wire employee.

For those who are unfamiliar with Pamela Philipose, she was recently in the spotlight following the Meta-Wire fiasco when she opened up about the issue after several netizens questioned her views.

Pamela weighed in on the controversy after the ultra-leftist news portal The Wire withdrew its series of reports claiming that BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had some superpowers to remove posts from Meta-owned Instagram after the reports were found to be fake.

The ombudsperson, also known as public editor or reader’s editor, is supposed to work with The Wire‘s editorial structure, and the portal had said that the position was created to add a new layer of transparency and accountability to their editorial functioning. After remaining silent on the controversy for days on end, Pamela Philipose finally opened up on the issue and tried to downplay the publication’s fiasco over the matter.

While Pamela Philipose refrained from taking a clear stand, she admitted that The Wire committed some mistakes. But she did not directly admit that The Wire or its sources fabricated evidence, and instead claimed that the investigation conducted by The Wire is prima facie a significant one. She also made several allegations against Meta.

Besides, the ombudsperson, who is supposed to be an independent authority, also fulminated against called OpIndia over its extensive coverage of The Wire’s fiasco over its Meta and Tek Fog stories.