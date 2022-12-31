From details on Rana Ayyub’s scam to debunking rumours of military coup in China, Nupur Sharma, Kashmir Files: Read Top 10 articles of 2022

2022 has been a tumultuous year for Hindus. From hundreds of cases of Love Jihad (Grooming Jihad) to beheadings like that of Kanhaiya Lal, mob violence against Jihadis against Hindus, the Ukraine-Russia war that raised speculations of World War 3 and shocking cases like that of the murder of Shraddha Walkar by Aftab Poonawala.

OpIndia, on its part, tried to document as much as we could to ensure that our readers have the information that they deserve.

As we bid adieu to 2022, here is a list of the top 10 most read articles on OpIndia.

1. ‘Film Critic’ Anupama Chopra attacks Madhvan starrer ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ for showing ISRO scientist as a ‘true-blue Hindu patriot’.

2022 was a year that saw a Bollywood battle – between the industry and its viewers. While several movies that were expected to do well at the Box Office tanked, there were other off-beat movies based on ignored realities that did exceptionally well. With star kids and A-listers failing to impress at the Box Office, the ‘liberals’ in the media launched a media blitzkrieg against movies that displayed the truth.

In July 2022, movie critic Anupama Chopra reviewed R Madhavan’s newly released movie named ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ to report a problem with the subject’s Hindu religion and his patriotism. Writing a review of the movie based on the life of Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan, Chopra said that the movie repeatedly highlighted Nambi’s patriotism and also leaned pointedly into his religion.

“It’s admirable that the film has brought Narayanan’s many accomplishments into the spotlight, but the screenplay repeatedly underlines his patriotism and also leans pointedly into his religion”, she said in the review that was published on July 1.

The movie ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is the story of one of India’s greatest space scientists, Nambi Narayanan. An exemplary achiever, instrumental in India’s space accomplishments only to be falsely implicated by a political-bureaucratic nexus in a bid to not only prevent the country’s technological progress but also to use it to further an evil political outcome.

2. Russia removes US, UK, Japan flags from rocket carrying OneWeb satellites but keeps Indian flag, puts conditions for the launch

Perhaps for the first time in history, the impact of war on earth was felt in space. After Russia had said that the sanctions by the USA and European nations on Russia for invasion of Ukraine can result in a crash of the International Space Station, they removed all the flags of countries participating in a space program from a rocket they are launching, except the flag of India.

Russian space agency ROSCOSMOS chief Dimitry Rogozin posted a video showing workers at the Baikonur launch pad covering up the flags of USA, Japan and UK on the OneWeb rocket which is scheduled to be launched on Friday. However, the flag of India was left intact.

3. As rumours of a military coup in China turns out to be false, here is how the claims of house arrest of Xi Jinping went viral

In September 2002, amid large-scale cancellations of flights at Beijing airport and massive military build-up in Beijing, rumours about a coup in China started doing the rounds for a few days.

OpIndia did a comprehensive debunking of that rumour.

4. Many Hindus still think what Nupur Sharma said was ‘unnecessary’: Here is a necessary read for them

On the 5th of June, BJP suspended the now-former spokesperson of the party, Nupur Sharma, after certain Muslim countries started getting irate about certain comments she had made during a debate (basically, quoting the Hadit).

There was widespread condemnation by the Hindus for the manner in which Nupur Sharma was being hounded by the Islamists. However, there were still some Hindus who believed that what Nupur Sharma said as a response, after a Muslim panelist made disparaging statements against Hindus, was ‘unnecessary’.

Hindus today might believe that Nupur Sharma’s comment was “unnecessary”, but if there was a word of caution, it would be this – tomorrow, they will say your very existence, the existence of the dirty Kafir that they are theologically and viscerally meant to hate is an affront to their faith.

5. Personal expenses, fixed deposit in father’s name, transfers to her sister out of public funds: Details as ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.77 crores of Rana Ayyub

In February 2022, Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 1.77 crores of alleged journalist Rana Ayyub under the Money Laundering Act. The ED, in its attachment order said, “Rana Ayyub has cheated the general Public Donors in a pre-planned manner and with the intention to cheat the general public donors”.

The order says that Rana Ayyub’s scam started right from the time she collected the money and started withdrawing it from the savings account of herself and her family members. The ED order further said that a Fixed Deposit amounting to Rs. 50 Lakh was booked from her saving bank account through net banking and opening a separate Current bank account and subsequently, funds were transferred from her saving bank account and bank account of her sister and father and did not utilize for the purpose for which it was raised by Rana Ayyub.

6. ‘My children have become Christian, they won’t perform my last rites’: 85-year-old Hindu man in TN donates his property to Temple

In January, a Hindu man from Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram has decided to donate his house worth Rs. 2 Crore after being fed up with children who have converted to Christianity.

Velayudham who retired as a health inspector in the TN state government owns a 2,680 sq. ft. house worth Rs. 2 Crores. While talking to a local Tamil daily Dinamalar, he lamented that he had built this house with hard-earned money. He informed that all three of his children have married Christians and have converted to Christianity, so there is nobody left in the family to perform his final rites as per Hindu tradition.

7. The Kashmir Files: The real stories of brutality presented in the movie

‘The Kashmir Files’ movie made thousands of people realise the harsh reality of Kashmir and the brutal genocide that had been converted up or denied for all these years. Some were are finding it hard to accept that the movie is based on true stories and that the victims of the episode were never heard. The dialogues of the movie like – “The truth of Kashmir is so true that people may find it unbelievable”, “Broken people don’t speak, they just need to be heard”, “This is a huge war of information, narratives”, have shaken the widely held notions established by decades of whitewashing and denials.

In this article, we delved into the true incidents that were depicted in the gut wrenching movie that took India by storm.

The movie The Kashmir Files, director by Vivek Agnihotri sent the liberal establishment in a tizzy in 2022. The entire ecosystem went from trashing the movie to denying the brutal genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in 1990s at the hands of the Muslims of Kashmir.

One attempt at this was made by the website of Anupama Chopra, who published a review of the movie and denied the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

OpIndia published a comprehensive rebuttal of the review posted by Anupama Chopra’s website, showing how they were essentially using the movie to deny the genocide of Hindus in Kashmir.

9. Are US-run biological labs in Ukraine one of the reasons behind Russia invasion? Read how Russian govt had raised ‘bioweapons’ alarm

As Russia started attacking military installations in Ukraine, there were speculations that the United State’s Biolabs that have been established in Ukraine in the name of research and defence are also among the targets. The US has several such labs in Ukraine under its “Biological Threat Reduction Program”.

As per the details made available by the US government, the US Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program has been working with partner countries to “to counter the threat of outbreaks (deliberate, accidental, or natural) of the world’s most dangerous infectious diseases.”

On several occasions, Russia has accused the US and Ukraine of developing bio-weapons close to its borders. In 2021, while talking about the inability of the World Health Organisation to establish the origin of the Covid-19 virus, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told Kommersant reporter that Russia believed the US was developing bio-weapons near its borders.

10. No, Aftab Amin Poonawalla is not a Parsi but a Muslim: Here is the truth about the murderer of Shraddha Walkar

On Saturday (November 12), the Delhi police nabbed a man named Aftab Amin Poonawalla for the gruesome murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar. The victim’s body was chopped into 35 pieces and disposed off in 18 different locations by the accused.

When the news of the heinous crime went viral, the usual suspects began contradicting the religious affiliation of Aftab Amin Poonawalla. They claimed that the accused is a Parsi by Faith and his barbaric act was being used to ‘defame’ the Muslim community.

OpIndia did a comprehensive fact-check on these fallacious claims.