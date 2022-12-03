Uttar Pradesh: Maulana brainwashes students and instils hate, when questioned by villagers, instigates students to attack them, arrested

In Uttar Pradesh’s Basti, a case has emerged where a Maulana has been arrested for brainwashing Madarsa students. The reported incident is from Darul-Uloom Aleemia madarsa in Walterganj.

The accused who has been identified as Maulana Akhtar Hussain is an assistant teacher at the madarsa. An audio clip of the accused Maulana is doing rounds on social media in which he can be heard making disparaging remarks about former President of India Abdul Kalam Azad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS, and the BJP.

As the villagers heard the clip they went to confront the Maulana and question him over why he is instilling hate in the minds of students and brainwashing them. The Maulana, however, instigated the students to attack the villagers. Later on, the villagers informed the police about the incident.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by a villager Fazal-ur-Rahman from Jamdashahi village.

Following this, the Police reached the Madarsa and arrested the accused Maulana. A case has been registered under sections 323, 054, 505, and 506 of the IPC.

Speaking on the matter, SP Ashish Srivastav said, A complaint has been lodged in Walterganj police station accusing a Maulana of making derogatory remarks about former President Abdul Kalam. Police has heard the viral audio clip. The accused Maulana has been arrested.”