Thursday, January 26, 2023
AAP-friendly musician Vishal Dadlani claims the preamble of the Constitution of India that BR Ambedkar wrote had 'secular' word in it, here is the truth

"As Chairman of The constitution Committee, Dr BR Ambedkar ji never said nor wrote words Secular or Socialist. May the spirit of the original constitution prevail for ages as it is the only force to keep Bharat secular", a Twitter user named India Wanderer wrote.

Vishal Dadlani published misleading information on Twitter
On January 26, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) friendly musician Vishal Dadlani wished on Republic Day while claiming that the Preamble of the Constitution of India that BR Ambedkar wrote had a ‘secular’ word. He said, “Happy #RepublicDay2023. May India always be the Sovereign, Socialist, Secular Democratic Republic defined by Dr. #Ambedkar in the #ConstitutionOfIndia. May every Indian be equal, may religion be removed from governance, may caste be annihilated forever. #JaiHind”

Dadlani was referring to the preamble of the Constitution of India that reads, “We, the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign socialist secular democratic republic and to secure to all its citizens”.

However, it is not the original preamble of the Constitution of India. The current version of the preamble came into existence with an amendment done by the government under then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1976 when an emergency was imposed in the country.

The current preamble of the constitution

The original preamble written under the supervision of BR Ambedkar read, “We, the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign Democratic Republic”.

The original preamble of the constitution

Netizens react to the blunder made by Dadlani

The blunder made by Dadlani did not go well on social media. Several netizens called him out for putting up the wrong information in his tweet. Indic Wanderer said, “As Chairman of The constitution Committee, Dr BR Ambedkar ji never said nor wrote words Secular or Socialist. May the spirit of the original constitution prevail for ages as it is the only force to keep Bharat secular.”

Gaurav Tripathi said, “Sir, “Socialist and Secular India” was never defined by Dr Ambedkar. It was added by the 42 constitutional amendment act, which was enacted during the emergency by Indira Gandhi and her Gov.”

Eminent Intellectual said, “Ambedkar did not say Secular & Socialist bollywoodiya. Fire your PR guy, tell him just bringing the T-shirt is not enough. Read a little too.”

Rahul Kaushik said, “Ambedkar died in 1956. Secular and Socialist were added to the constitution in 1976, almost 20 years after his demise. Baki Jo hai, so hai.”

Dadlani has a history of making bizarre claims and statements

This is not the first time Dadlani has made a blunder in his statements. On January 25, 2021, it was reported that during a reality show, Dadlani claimed late singer Lata Mangeshkar had sung ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ for Nehru in 1947. The song that he claimed was sung in 1947 was written in 1962 and sung by Lata Mangeshkar. During a live performance, she sang the song on January 26, 1963, at the National Stadium in New Delhi.

In December 2019, Dadlani made a bizarre claim and said rapes, encounters and onion prices were in the news as a part of an evil plan to distract the people from the “dangerous” Citizenship Amendment Bill.

