Air India peeing case: Accused Shankar Mishra arrested from Bengaluru

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on a female co-passenger in an inebriated state while onboard Air India flight AI-102 on November 26 traveling from New York to Delhi has been arrested on Saturday. The accused has reportedly been arrested from Bengaluru and is being brought to New Delhi.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR in the case on Wednesday and were looking for the accused since then. Several teams were constituted to nab the accused who was finally arrested from Bengaluru.

This comes after accused Shankar Mishra, who was absconding since the incident came to light, issued a statement through his lawyers claiming that he had paid ‘compensation’ to the victim and the lady displayed no intention of lodging a complaint.

The incident occurred on November 26, 2022, but it only came to the fore after the media, on January 4, 2023, reported about the letter the woman flyer, a senior citizen in her seventies, submitted to Tata Group’s chairman N Chandrasekaran, narrating her harrowing experience.

On Friday the father of the accused Shyam Mishra claimed that the case against his son Shankar Mishra is ‘false’ and that he was blackmailed.

“She (victim) had demanded payment and it was made also. Don’t know what happened after that. She must have had demanded something that was not met that must have upset her. Perhaps there was blackmailing,” the father of the accused passenger said on Friday.

Shyam Mishra went on to say that his son was sleep deprived and must have slept after consuming liquor served by the airline staff.

“This is a false case, my son had not slept for 30-35 hours, he must have slept after having the drink served by airline staff. He was questioned by the staff after he woke up.”

He also claimed that his son could not have committed such a crime, “She (victim) is an elderly woman, my son is 34 years old, she is like a mother to him. My son is married and has an 18-year-old daughter. I don’t think he would do it.”