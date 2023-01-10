A woman and her toddler son were killed after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara on the outer ring road in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, police said.

While the woman and her two-and-a-half-old son succumbed to their injuries in hospital, her husband and daughter have been hospitalised with injuries. The four of them were travelling on a bike when the incident took place.

Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP East Bengaluru said, “This morning around 10:45 am, when the couple along with their twin children were travelling towards Hebbal when the metro pillar collapsed on the bike. The mother, Tejaswini and son Vihaan were seriously injured and shifted to Altis Hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries. “

Forensic experts are at the incident site and are investigating the DCP said. More details awaited.

