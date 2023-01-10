Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Bengaluru: Under construction pillar for Metro Rail collapses on a family of 4, mother-son killed, 2 others injured

The mother, Tejaswini and son Vihaan were seriously injured and shifted to Altis Hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries.

Metro pillar collapses in Bengaluru, mother and her infant son killed
Bengaluru metro pillar collapse, image via Darshan Devaiah BP on Twitter
10

 A woman and her toddler son were killed after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara on the outer ring road in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, police said.

While the woman and her two-and-a-half-old son succumbed to their injuries in hospital, her husband and daughter have been hospitalised with injuries. The four of them were travelling on a bike when the incident took place.

Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP East Bengaluru said, “This morning around 10:45 am, when the couple along with their twin children were travelling towards Hebbal when the metro pillar collapsed on the bike. The mother, Tejaswini and son Vihaan were seriously injured and shifted to Altis Hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries. “

Forensic experts are at the incident site and are investigating the DCP said. More details awaited.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

