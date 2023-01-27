Shahrukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan’ has been released in theatres on January 25. Many supporters of the actor have lauded the opening response received by the film as a ‘victory of love over hatred’. Actor Kangana took a dig at the narrative being peddled, stating that it is India’s love and inclusiveness that despite being a Hindu-majority country, a movie such as Pathaan that shows Pakistan and ISI in good light goes on to become a success at the box office.

Ms Ranaut came up with a pinpointed question asking to clarify whose love has triumphed over whose hatred. Ranaut has also said that Pathaan can be just one film, but only Jai Shri Ram will echo forever in the country.

In a string of tweets, Kangana Ranaut said, “All those who are claiming Pathan is a triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, who is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes, it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty per cent of Hindus live and yet a film called Pathan…”

“which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISI in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgments that makes it great… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies,” Ranaut tweeted.

She further added, “But all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathan can be just one film, only Jai Shri Ram will echo here. Jai Shri Ram.”

Kangana Ranaut added, “I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathan. The crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan, it’s beyond hell there, so an apt name for the movie Pathan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan.”

Earlier, during the wrap-up party of her new film Emergency, Kangana Ranaut had said that a film like Pathaan doing good is a good sign for the Hindi film industry. Emergency is a film based on the era when Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency in India. Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher are among the other actors in the film.

While interacting with the media at the wrap-up party of this film, Kangana Ranaut said, “Looking at the difficult phase the industry is going through and the financial problems faced by the industry, we hope that all of us come together and make some good films and present them before the audiences so that people support the industry once again. I heard that Pathaan is doing good. Films should do good in a similar way. I feel that Hindi cinema is lagging behind and every person among us is trying his best at his level. We are also trying.”

Kangana Ranaut said, “We completed this film Emergency rising above all the difficulties. People supported us a lot. Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher are important pillars of this film. Yes, we faced some problems. You all know there are some evil people everywhere. But we got more of better people and this is a success that we finished the shoot. In fact, it is the first milestone of success. I hope this film reaches you as soon as possible.”