Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Updated:

‘Hashim Amla converted many to Islam’: Old video of ex-Pakistani cricketer Saeed Anwar goes viral

Hashim Amla is a former South African cricketer of Indian descent. Interestingly, Amla, who allegedly converted a Hindu family to Islam, had played 16 matches for IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab between 2016 and 2017.

OpIndia Staff
Saeed Anwar (left), Hashim Amla (right), images via Navbharat Times
6

On Thursday (January 12), a video of former Pakistani cricketer Saeed Anwar, narrating stories of Islamic conversions of non-Muslims, went viral on social media.

In the said video, he was heard saying, “Mashallah, did you see how many people accepted Islam during the World cup? Allah has made it possible. (South African cricketer) Hashim Amla has made many people convert to Islam. Shahid Afridi knows it well.”

“An entire Hindu family became Muslim because of Hashim Amla. Mohammed Yousuf (earlier Yousuf Youhana) became the path to several conversions to Islam. Allah has bestowed all of you with talent…Do the work of Prophet Muhammad,” Saeed Anwar gloated.

The original video was first uploaded on the Youtube channel ‘The Preachers of Islam Official’ on December 16, 2022. The event appears to be the inauguration ceremony of a T10 league ‘Mega Stars League (MSL)’ that was launched by Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi last year.

Hashim Amla is a former South African cricketer of Indian descent. Interestingly, Amla, who allegedly converted a Hindu family to Islam, had played 16 matches for IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab between 2016 and 2017.

In a video that surfaced in September 2021, Saeed Anwar was heard endorsing Islamic supremacism and treating non-Muslims with contempt. In a meeting, he said all non-Muslims were going to be incinerated in hellfire, and it was the duty of Muslims to save them by converting them to Islam.

“There are 6 billion non-Muslims. They are all going to burn in hellfire. It’s Muslims’ duty to save them by converting them to Islam,” Saeed Anwar had said.

UN experts lambast Pakistan over forced conversions

On Monday (January 16), experts at the United Nations expressed grave concern about the alarming rise in kidnappings, coerced marriages, and forced conversions of minor girls belonging to religious minority communities in Pakistan.

“We are deeply troubled to hear that girls as young as 13 are being kidnapped from their families, trafficked to locations far from their homes, made to marry men sometimes twice their age, and coerced to convert to Islam, all in violation of international human rights law,” they said.

“We are very concerned that such marriages and conversions take place under threat of violence to these girls and women or their families,” the UN experts pointed out.

