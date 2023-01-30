The High Commissioner of India in Australia calls on the Premier of Victoria to discuss ways to stop Khalistani extremism

On January 30 (local time), the High Commissioner of India in Australia, Manpreet Vohra, called on the Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, to discuss ways to stop extremist Khalistani groups in the country. In a tweet, Vohra said, “It was a privilege to call on Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews today. Discussed our strong and growing bilateral relationship, the violence in Melbourne yesterday, and how to stop extremist Khalistani groups engaging in further activities prejudicial to peace and harmony.”

Earlier, Vohra visited BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne, which was recently attacked by Khalistani elements. He said in a tweet that he discussed the concerns over the vandals and violence that took place in Melbourne.

He said, “Paid respects today at the sacred BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne, a place of spirituality and service. Discussed the peaceful community’s concerns over a recent attack by vandals and the disturbing violence witnessed yesterday in Melbourne.”

Attack on Hindus in Melbourne

On January 29, several videos appeared on social media showing Indian Australians being attacked by Khalistanis with swords while carrying the Indian tricolour. Reportedly, Indian Australians had notified the Victoria Police that they had planned a protest at the Federation Square in Melbourne against the rising pro-Khalistan activities in the country. Australian Hindu Media informed that the police arrested a sword-yielding Khalistani at Federation Square during the Khalistan event.

Earlier, The Australian Hindu Association Inc wrote a letter to the Minister of Police in Victoria seeking an investigation into Hinduphobic crimes committed by Khalistani-elements in the Australian state.

Earlier this month, three separate anti-Hindu attacks on temples have taken place in Australia, all of which were organized by locals who support the Khalistani propaganda.