On January 28, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) state president Sohan Vishwakarma demanded strict action against a woman identified as Sonu Mansuri, who was caught recording a video of court proceedings at the district court in Indore. She was posing as a junior advocate. It has been alleged that 30-year-old Mansuri has been linked to the banned Islamic organisation Popular Front of India. As per a press statement released by VHP, lakhs of rupees were also recovered from Mansuri. The organisation has said that she might be part of a bigger conspiracy. A case has been filed under Sections 420, 419, 120B and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Female advocate caught recording video

OpIndia accessed videos of a woman who was caught recording court proceedings in court number 42 in the district court, Indore. After caught, she was handed over to the police. In the video, it was revealed that she was carrying lakhs of unaccounted cash and a few documents. The woman was identified as Sonu Mansuri. It was alleged in the video that one Advocate Noojahan Khan had sent her to record the video. Mansuri, who identified herself as a junior advocate, claimed that she was regularly sent to the courtrooms by Jahan. It is unclear for what purpose she recorded the video and if she had done it before.

When asked if she had sent the recording to Noorjahan, she denied it. Mansuri first claimed the money belonged to her, then said it was to give someone. Investigation into the matter is underway.

Speaking to News Agency Press Trust of India (PTI), Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Raghuvanshi said that an advocate asked Mansuri to record the video and gave Rs 3 lakh for the work. She recorded the video during the hearing of the case related to Bajrang Dal leader Tanu Sharma. She was caught by Advocate Amit Pandey and Sunil Vishwakarma, representing Sharma. ACP Raghuvanshi said, “The advocates got suspicious and, with the help of women lawyers, caught the woman. They then alerted the MG Road police, who detained her on Saturday evening and formally arrested her at night.”

He said the video was supposed to be sent to PFI via advocate Noorjahan Khan, who sent Monsoori to record the video. “Further investigation is on, and Sonu is being interrogated to extract more information about her link with the PFI. She will be produced in a court on Sunday afternoon,” he added. ACP Raghuvanshi said advocate Noorjahan Khan would also face action if the police find substantial evidence.

VHP sought investigation in connection to a possible bigger conspiracy

In the statement, Vishwakarma said Mansuri was recording the video illegally, and money was recovered from her possession. Calling it an indication of a bigger conspiracy, Vishwakarma demanded a detailed investigation into the matter. He also urged the police to find out which organisation she belonged to and who were the people who asked her to record the video.

He added that photographs of Hindu youth were circulated on social media platforms with provocative slogans, including ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ threatening to set Indore on fire. He said, “A video has come to our notice in which Jihadi elements can be seen openly inciting people to massacre. Some anti-national journalists are also involved in propagating the videos. We demanded action on such elements from the government and administration. However, so far, no action has been taken. The situation in the country is deteriorating. Those who are planning such anti-national activities should be arrested soon, and strict action should be taken against them. Otherwise, Vishwa Hindu Parishad will not back down from taking to roads for the rights of the Hindu community, and the administration’s inaction will be responsible for it.”

Speaking to OpIndia, Ravi Kasera, Associate Head of Publicity, VHP, said that the organisation has demanded strict action against those who have threatened the Hindu community. “On January 30, activists across state will be giving memorandum to the administration demanding strict action against those who raised ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans and attacked members of the Hindu community in Indore and other parts of the state and country.”