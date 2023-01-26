Thursday, January 26, 2023
With Amarnath and Gulmarg, Republic Day tableau of Jammu and Kashmir showcases pilgrimage and tourist destinations of the UT

Jammu and Kashmir Republic Day tableau featured tulip gardens and lavender production, Amarnath shrine and ski resort Gulmarg, and leopard, Kashmiri stags, and Kalij pheasants

OpIndia Staff
Jammu & Kashmir's tableau for the Republic Day parade showcases tourism potential and a new age of prosperity.
At the Republic Day Parade, the tableau from Jammu & Kashmir showcased the region's tourism potential and a new age of development post the revocation of article 370. (Source: WION)
4

The principal themes of the Jammu and Kashmir Republic Day tableau that moved along the Kartavya Path amid nationalistic fervour at the ceremonial avenue were the creation of a “Naya Jammu and Kashmir” and the ancient Amarnath cave sanctuary.

The decorated float demonstrated the pilgrimage and tourist sites in the Union Territory (UT). Two of the biggest attractions in the Valley are represented on the tableau, the Amarnath Shrine and skiing at a Gulmarg resort, with tulips displayed on the sideways.

After the revocation of Article 370, tourism in Jammu and Kashmir has seen significant growth, in the past few years, and for the first time in India’s 75-year history of independence, 1.62 crore tourists visited the region in one day.

The sculptures of a leopard, Kashmiri stags, and Kalij pheasants were shown in the tableau’s tractor section. The once-endangered Kashmiri Stag, popularly referred to as Hangul, the common leopard, and the recently recognized UT bird Kalij Pheasant are all found in the steep parts of Jammu and Kashmir.  In addition, J&K is renowned for its internationally renowned tulip gardens and the popular violet revolution (lavender cultivation), which has created new opportunities for local companies.

The trolley segment featured women working on a lavender farm, tulip gardens, and lavender production. The centre of the trolley featured the mud homes that were being marketed as eco-friendly housing options for tourists, while the trolley’s back end featured the world-famous Amarnath shrine and ski resort Gulmarg.

Public Relations Officer (PRO), Udhampur, Ministry of Defense, tweeted a video of the magnificent tableau.

People viewed a wonderful spectacle of horses clip-clopping, active marching by young people wearing uniforms, tremendous stumping on the pavement, rhythmic drumming, martial music by military bands, powerful tanks, aeroplanes rumbling the skies above, and decorative tableau symbolizing India’s blazing spirit and aspiration.

Earlier, the President’s Bodyguard rode exquisite Bay and Dark Bay-colored steeds to accompany President Droupadi Murmu as she arrived at Kartavya Path. The President’s Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This year’s Republic Day in 2023 is especially remarkable since “The President’s Bodyguard” is commemorating 250 years since its raising in Varanasi in 1773.

The national flag was raised at Kartavya Path on Thursday to kick off the 74th Republic Day celebrations for the first time since President Droupadi Murmu took office last year.

As per tradition, the national anthem and the obligatory 21 gun salute followed the unfurling of the tricolor. An Air Force officer, Flt Lt Komal Rani, unfurled the national flag at Kartvya Path. The President received the 21 gun salute when the national anthem was playing. Significantly, 105 mm Indian Field Guns were used for the 21 gun salute for the first time. It took the place of the old 25-pounder weapon.

