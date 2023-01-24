Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Khalistani terror outfit SFJ issues death threat to SC advocate Vineet Jindal, FIR lodged: Details

The FIR was registered under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on Jindal’s complaint. In his complaint, Jindal said that he had received death threats from terrorist organisations, including Babbar Khalsa, Sikhs For Justice and Islamic terrorists as well.

Advocate VIneet Jindal
Sikhs For Justice threatened to kill advocate Vineet Jindal and his family, FIR registered by Delhi Police (Image: File)
On January 23, Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with Delhi police against an unknown person linked to the Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice for giving life threats on calls and WhatsApp. Adv Jindal recently filed a complaint against SFJ for propagating the Khalistani movement in India and threatening terrorist activities on Republic Day.

Source: Adv Vineet Jindal

On January 21, Vineet Jindal received death threats from two international numbers +61474268548 and +15105841217. Later, he also received a death threat in messages on WhatsApp from +61474268645. In the message, there was a video message from Khalistani supporters who burnt an effigy. There was a message with images of the gun firing at a mat.

The messages came on January 21 at 9:35 PM and 11:03 PM. The next day, he received a call from+15105841217 at 10:07 AM, in which the caller introduced himself as a member of Sikhs For Justice. He said they would kill him and his family. They also threatened to harm his children. Jindal noted in the complaint that the person threatened that he would face the consequences by January 24.

Notably, Jindal received photographs of hand grenades in his Twitter DM on December 14 last year. Subsequently, a complaint was filed by him in the matter. He said, “After the above-said threat, two terrorists were arrested with hand grenades from a very near place to my residence.” He urged police to file FIR against SFJ for threatening to kill him and his family. He also urged the police to provide security to him and his family.

