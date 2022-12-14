On December 14, Supreme Court Advocate and Social Activist Vineet Jindal received death threats on Twitter from an account allegedly backed by a Khalistani organisation. Jindal has filed a complaint with Adarsh Nagar Police Station, Delhi.

In his complaint, Jindal stated that a Twitter account, @/sooraj_sb00 sent him photographs of bombs in his Twitter DM. When he checked the profile on the social media platform, he noticed that the person behind the account was an active Khalistani supporter and was allegedly involved in anti-India activities in Canada.

Complaint filed by Vineet Jindal. Source: Vineet Jindal

Jindal added that he has been receiving continuous threats from supporters of Khalistani organisations, including Babbar Khalsa, Sikhs For Justice and also from Islamic terrorists. Furthermore, Jindal said before receiving the latest threat on Twitter, he had reported a Twitter account that allegedly belonged to designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who runs the terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

Notably, SFJ is the organisation behind Referendum 2020 where Khalistani supporters are voting for a “separate Sikh Nation” called Khalistan. Jindal said that after he reported the account, it was suspended by Twitter.

SFJ has taken responsibility for several anti-India incidents, including raising Khalistani flags on government buildings, painting Khalistani slogans outside walls of temples and government offices, spreading misinformation about India and instigating Sikh Youth to join the Khalistani movement.

Jindal received ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ threats in July 2022 after filing a complaint against Ajmer Dargah’s Adil Chishty. He requested protection from the Delhi Police after receiving the threat. As per reports, he received an unidentified letter stating, “Allah ka paigham hai Vineet Jindal, tera bhi sar tan se juda karenge jald hi (It’s Allah’s message, Vineet Jindal; we’ll behead you soon).”

In December 2022, Jindal filed a complaint against anti-Brahmin and anti-Baniya slogans painted on the walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University. “I have come to the knowledge of the same from news reports and being a social activist and member of the Vaishya community filling this complaint. That slogans against Brahmin and Vaishya communities have been written on the walls of the School of International Studies-II building on the university campus,” the complaint read.

Jindal had also filed a complaint against the Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for calling the genocide of the Hindu Community in Kashmir ‘vulgar propaganda’. In his complaint to DGP Goa, Jindal said he was filing a complaint against the filmmaker for his comments against the film The Kashmir Files that he made during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that was held between November 20 and November 28.