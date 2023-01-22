Police in the capital city of Pakistan’s Punjab province have detained four female students for reportedly abusing another female student over drug use at a prestigious private school in this area, sparking an inquiry. On January 16, the grave incident occured at the American International School in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

A Twitter handle called Rapid Pakistan, tweeted the viral video in which the young girls are seen assaulting their classmate. In the footage, the girls are pressing the other girl to the ground while holding her by the hair. The girls were heard telling her to “say sorry” and verbally assaulted her.

After receiving a complaint from the victims’ father, Imran Younis, the police have opened an investigation into the four girls. The victim allegedly caught on camera her classmates doing narcotics on campus, according to the police report. The victim suffered injuries to her face from being kicked and punched in the face by one of the perpetrators, a boxer.

The prevalence of drug use is rising in Lahore’s educational institutions.

Zulfiquar Shah, the chief minister’s advisor on the drug control programme, claims that drug use in Lahore has increased alarmingly in both private settings and educational institutions. He stated, that in the city of Lahore, more than 9,000 drug dealers and peddlers were apprehended by police last year. Furthermore, the suspects’ possessions included 4,590 kg of hashish, 60 kg of heroin, and 20 kilograms of ice.

The girls were given pre-arrest release by the local Lahore court, which was handling the case at the time. The attorney for the four accused stated that his clients will comply with the investigation and claimed that they have been “falsely implicated.”