Sunday, January 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsFour girl students assault classmate over drug use in Lahore, Pakistan, watch viral video
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Four girl students assault classmate over drug use in Lahore, Pakistan, watch viral video

The four girls who are assaulting the other girl can be seen laughing and kicking her while the act was bing recorded.

OpIndia Staff
Four girls were booked in Lahore, Pakistan, for reportedly torturing another student over a drug issue at school.
In Lahore, Pakistan, four girls were booked on charges of abusing another student over a drug problem at school.(Source: Dawn)
11

Police in the capital city of Pakistan’s Punjab province have detained four female students for reportedly abusing another female student over drug use at a prestigious private school in this area, sparking an inquiry. On January 16, the grave incident occured at the American International School in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

A Twitter handle called Rapid Pakistan, tweeted the viral video in which the young girls are seen assaulting their classmate. In the footage, the girls are pressing the other girl to the ground while holding her by the hair. The girls were heard telling her to “say sorry” and verbally assaulted her.

After receiving a complaint from the victims’ father, Imran Younis, the police have opened an investigation into the four girls. The victim allegedly caught on camera her classmates doing narcotics on campus, according to the police report. The victim suffered injuries to her face from being kicked and punched in the face by one of the perpetrators, a boxer.

The prevalence of drug use is rising in Lahore’s educational institutions.

Zulfiquar Shah, the chief minister’s advisor on the drug control programme, claims that drug use in Lahore has increased alarmingly in both private settings and educational institutions. He stated, that in the city of Lahore, more than 9,000 drug dealers and peddlers were apprehended by police last year. Furthermore, the suspects’ possessions included 4,590 kg of hashish, 60 kg of heroin, and 20 kilograms of ice.

The girls were given pre-arrest release by the local Lahore court, which was handling the case at the time. The attorney for the four accused stated that his clients will comply with the investigation and claimed that they have been “falsely implicated.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termslahore girls, lahore assault, pakistani girls, pakistani school girls
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Protest march against forced religious conversion, cow slaughter carried out in Pune, Maharashtra

ANI -
Earlier Hindu organisations staged a 'Jan Aanch' march in Maharashtra's Kolhapur against 'love jihad', alleged illegal conversions and cow slaughter.
News Reports

‘Some are not over colonial intoxication, consider BBC above SC,’ Kiren Rijiju on documentary on PM Modi

ANI -
The Union Minister alleged that they "lower" the country's dignity and image to any extent to "please their moral masters". Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said that minorities in the country are moving ahead positively. 

Rahul Gandhi’s bizarre analogy on pilots and planes leaves netizens amused, here is how it was an assault on our sensibilities

“Achha hisaab liya jayega”: Former CM Kamal Nath issues threat to Police officials in Madhya Pradesh

BJP urges Delhi LG to suspend DCW chief Swati Mahiwal for fair probe into molestation case

Shah Rukh Khan calls Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at 2 AM after protests take place over Pathaan screening

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
614,493FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com