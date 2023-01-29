As part of National Cadet Corps (NCC) 75th anniversary celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi, on Saturday, congratulating NCC members on their contributions to progress of the country.

PM Narendra Modi attends NCC Rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi



NCC is celebrating the 75th year of its inception. 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries are participating in the rally. pic.twitter.com/S7jJyhKBc2 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

Speaking at the occasion, the Prime Minister said that pointless efforts are being made to create ‘rift’ among the citizens of the country. He called on the people to stay united for the sake of India’s development.

Addressing the NCC cadets who participated in the Republic Day celebrations, he remarked, “This is the period of fresh opportunities for the young of India. It is apparent that India’s time has arrived everywhere.”

The Prime Minister said that to keep India from advancing and from upholding its motto of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,’ several justifications and divisive themes are being dredged up. Despite millions of such attempts, they will fail.

There would never be divisions among Indians, he emphasized, “despite such efforts.” “Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti,” he said in Hindi.

PM Modi stated, “The mantra of unity is our medicine against these attempts.” He asserted, that the only way to lead the nation to new heights in the world is via our togetherness as a nation.

“The way to India’s growth must be clear of these obstacles,” according to PM Modi, who also urged Indians to “live for our country and experience its achievement.” He added by saying, “The least we can do is this.”

The PM’s call for cohesion comes as a controversy over the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots has arisen. The provocative documentary, which the central government rejected as ‘propaganda’ and a ‘reflection of a colonial mindset,’ was attempted to be screened by students at numerous campuses, including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai, and the Opposition parties in some places.

The Center removed the documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ from social media because it allegedly endangered national security and public order. The government was criticized by the opposition for censoring the documentary and requesting that social media companies take down relevant connections, charging that this amounted to encouraging censorship and stifling dissent.

Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, the director general of the NCC, attended the function with the prime minister. Later, they looked over the Guard of Honour and the NCC members’ march past. 196 participants in the competition came from 19 different nations. Later, to celebrate NCC’s 75 successful years, the prime minister also unveiled a special day cover and a 75/- denomination commemorative coin. A cultural programme with the subject ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ was also presented at the event.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a special day cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC. pic.twitter.com/Z1mKP8e2cA — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

Among those present at the event were Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.