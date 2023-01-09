On January 8 (local time), Prince Harry denied calling the British Family’ racist’ during an interview in 2021. As per reports, in a 2021 interview with Oprah, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle spoke about a member of the Royal Family who allegedly inquired about the skin colour of their unborn child. In his statement, the Duke of Sussex told ITV Britain that he did not accuse the family member of racism and blamed the “British Press” for doing so.

He said, “The British press said that, right? Did Meghan ever mention ‘they’re racists’?” He added Meghan, too, had not called the Royals racist. When asked about remarks Meghan on comments on the skin colour of their son Archie would essentially be described as racist, Prince Harry said the incident was not what was being described. He said, “I wouldn’t have lived within that family.”

Furthermore, he added, “The difference between racism and unconscious bias. The two things are different.” Prince Harry said when an unconscious bias is not acknowledged, it becomes racism. He said, “Once it’s been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that, otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism.”

The interview of 2021

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, said that when they were pregnant, there were a lot of ‘conversations’ going around in the royal family sphere, about how the coming baby of Meghan and Prince Harry, formerly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may not be given any royal title, and may not be given the title of a prince. When Oprah asked whether it was because of Archie’s ‘race’ (Meghan is of African-American descent), Markle paused for a second and took a deep breath.

Meghan then told Oprah that during her pregnancy, a member of the Royal family had even talked to prince Harry about ‘how dark the child’s skin colour is going to be when he is born’. The reply seemed to have shocked Oprah so much that she was left speechless for a moment. Meghan had said, “In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘you won’t be given security, not gonna be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” When Oprah asked who was having ‘that’ kind of conversation with the expecting parents, Meghan told that she cannot reveal the name because it is going to be very damaging to them.

The statement from Prince Harry about the interview came just a couple of days before the much-anticipated release of his memoir Spare. It is scheduled for release on January 10.