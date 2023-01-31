Tuesday, January 31, 2023
As NATO prepares to roll tanks, Russian govt claims USA was preparing to test bioweapons on Ukrainian citizens

On Tuesday (January 31), the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that the United States had halted its bio-warfare programme in Ukraine after the revelations made by it on the previous day.

Tensions rise between Russia and US as allegations fly: Russian MOD claims US testing bioweapons on Ukrainian citizens
Joe Biden with Vladimir Putin, image via Associated Press
Amidst growing tensions between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that it is in possession of more than 20,000 documents that supposedly expose the USA’s bio-warfare programmes in Ukraine.

In a tweet on Monday (January 30), the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) alleged, “The materials confirm that the Pentagon aimed at creating elements of a biological weapon, & testing it on the population of Ukraine.”

On Tuesday (January 31), the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that the United States had halted its bio-warfare programme in Ukraine after the revelations made by it on the previous day.

It alleged that the Pentagon had shifted its programme to Central Asia and Eastern European countries. “The active action of the Defence Ministry has resulted in halting the military biological programmes in Ukraine,” a tweet by the Russian embassy in the USA read.

“In this regard, the Pentagon is actively relocating the studies, that have not been completed within the US projects, to Central Asia and Eastern Europe,” it further claimed.

It must be mentioned that China had earlier accused the US army of ‘not coming clean’ about the origins of the Coronavirus.

“…It might be (the) US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!”, Chinese government official Lijian Zhao claimed in March 2020.

He also claimed that Covid-19 originated at the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Ft. Detrick in Maryland, which was shut down in August 2019.

In June last year, the United States’ Department of Defence released a fact sheet, claiming that it continues to support “nuclear, chemical, and biological threat reduction efforts.”

It claimed to conduct ‘peaceful biological research projects’ in former Soviet nations with the help of ex-Russian bioweapons scientists.

“The United States, through international collaboration, has also worked to address other biological threats throughout the former Soviet Union. Subject matter experts in biology, biodefense, public health, and related fields were engaged from across the U.S. government,” it added.

