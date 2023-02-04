In Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, a triple talaq case has come to light, where a husband gave triple talaq to his 70-year-old wife. The victim has also levelled grave accusations against her daughter and claimed that she was severely assaulted by her. The mother added that despite having a complaint lodged against them, nothing has been done as of yet because her daughter is a member of Congress.

The case is of a teachers’ colony in the Quarsi area, where an elderly resident filed a complaint against her husband and daughter. The victim said, that on January 10, while she was at home, her husband Munsif Ali and she got into an argument. In a fit of rage, her husband pronounced ‘talaq’ thrice and gave her triple talaq. She alleged that her daughter, Roohi Khan has physically assaulted her. She even claimed to have a video of the incident.

She even narrated her ordeal to the media. She said, that on January 10, 2023, her daughter Munsif Ali and her husband arrived at her home and physically assaulted her. During this time, her husband pronounced triple talaq and divorced her. She accused the police of inaction and went to the SSP office, on Friday, to demand justice.

She stated, that the police were not acting against her daughter because of the latter’s political clout. She said, that her daughter boosted her political influence as well. She further added that the electricity and water supply in her house have been cut off. At night, the daughter comes over to threaten her with thugs. The woman pleaded with Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi for justice.

According to CO Shiv Pratap Singh, this woman is engaged in a property dispute. It has been 20 years since she and her husband parted ways. She has reported assault and triple talaq to the police, and an inquiry is being conducted after the case was filed. The investigation’s findings will determine their course of action.