Budget 2023 focuses on 7 priorities, ‘Saptrishi guiding us through Amrit Kaal’ says Finance Minister Sitharaman: Here is what they are

The seven principles and priorities adopted by the Minister in Amrit Kaal's first budget are Green growth, Youth power, Inclusive development, Reaching the last mile, Infrastructure and investment, Unleashing the potential and launching digital platforms.

Siddhi Somani
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing Budget 2023-24
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 would adopt seven key principles and priorities acting as ‘Saptarishi’ through the coming 25 years. The Finance Minister said that this ‘Saptarshi’ will act as a guiding light through the Amrit Kaal.

According to the reports, the Minister said that this budget is the first in the Amrit Kaal and that the government’s vision in this Amrit Kaal budget includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy, as well as healthy public finances and a vibrant financial sector. To attain this ‘janbhagidari,” sab ka saath, sab ka prayaas’ is required, she added. 

The seven principles and priorities adopted by the Minister in Amrit Kaal’s first budget are Green growth, Youth power, Inclusive development, Reaching the last mile, Infrastructure and investment, Unleashing the potential and launching digital platforms.

These are the seven priorities which Budget 2023 especially focusses on: 

  1. Inclusive development
  2. Reaching the last mile
  3. Infrastructure and investment
  4. Unleashing the potential
  5. Green growth
  6. Youth Power
  7. Financial sector

Sitharaman while announcing the budget also said that the economy in the current year would grow at 7 per cent. “This is the most of any big economy. Despite the difficulties, India is on the right course. Since 2014, the government’s efforts have resulted in improved quality of life. Many development targets have seen tremendous improvement,” she said.

Since 2014, the government’s efforts have provided a higher quality of life and a life of dignity for all residents. The per capita income has more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakhs. According to FM Sitharaman, the Indian economy has grown from the tenth to the fifth largest in the globe in the last nine years.

“This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal. World has recognised Indian economy on the right track and as a bright as a star,” she reiterated.

