EAM Dr Jaishankar calls George Soros ‘old, rich, dangerous’ while exposing him for employing resources who shape ‘narrative’: What he said

On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed the Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros for his accusations against PM Modi and said that he is an old, rich opinionated person and that he is dangerous. “Soros is an old, rich opinionated person sitting in New York who still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works,” said EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

#WATCH | Mr Soros is an old, rich opinionated person sitting in New York who still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works…such people actually invest resources in shaping narratives: EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/k99Hzf3mGK — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

He also added that Soros employs and invests in resources that shape the narrative, which is dangerous. Further, the Minister opined that people like Soros start questioning the democratic setup when the electoral outcomes are not according to their liking.

“People like him think an election is good if the person they want to see, wins and if the election throws up a different outcome then they will say it is a flawed democracy and the beauty is that all this is done under the pretence of advocacy of open society,” he added.

#WATCH | Mr Soros is an old, rich opinionated person sitting in New York who still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works…such people actually invest resources in shaping narratives: EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/k99Hzf3mGK — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

This is days after Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros accused PM Modi of crony capitalism and of being complicit in the supposed ‘misdealings’ of the Adani Group. On February 16, Soros claimed that PM Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies and that their fate is intertwined.

He made the contentious remarks at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany ahead of the Munich Security Conference. “Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards,” the American billionaire alleged.

He also claimed that the ‘shakedown’ caused to the Indian markets due to the Hindenburg Research report will result in ‘much needed institutional reforms’ and ‘democratic revival’. Soros also alleged that so-called anti-Muslim violence in India has spearheaded the ‘meteoric rise’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yesterday, Union Minister Smriti Irani also held a press conference and slammed the controversial financier for claiming that the Adani Group dispute would significantly weaken Modi’s grip on India’s federal government.

“The man who broke the bank of England, a man who is designated as an economic war criminal has now pronounced his desire to break the Indian democracy. George Soros, who hedges bets against many countries has now declared his ill intentions in the democratic processes of India,” she said.

The Minister further stated that those whom Soros considers the pliable need to be aware that India has already thwarted imperialistic plans and will do so again. “In India, democracy has and will continue to triumph. These attempts to weaken Indian democracy will be addressed with the might of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she added.

She also called Soros’ remark a declaration to destroy India’s democratic processes and reiterated that war was being mounted against India and PM Modi. EAM Dr S Jaishankar also said on February 18 that Soros had earlier accused India of planning to strip millions of Muslims of their citizenship. “This didn’t happen. It was a ridiculous accusation,” the Minister added.

Jaishankar reiterated that the global financier was dangerous as he invests in resources that shape the narrative. As reported earlier, George Soros is a Hungarian-American businessman and a self-proclaimed philanthropist who had vowed to ‘fight nationalists’ and conservative governments worldwide, which he often refers to as ‘authoritarian governments’. During the course of his life, if there is one thing George Soros has hated the most, it is India and its nationalist government led by Prime Minister Modi.

Through his Open Society Foundation, which started its operations in India first in 1999 by offering scholarships and fellowships to pursue studies and research at Indian institutions, Soros has made great strides in creating disorder within India. In the name of running philanthropic activities, the left-wing international organisation led by Soros has begun to spread its tentacles across the country through his active support to anti-India elements operating inside India.

In the last few decades, George Soros has time and again shown his desperation to wage war against the nationalist government in India through various networks funded by him comprising NGOs, media, intelligentsia, etc. In January 2020, he also committed $1 billion to start a global university to ‘fight nationalists’ and climate change, calling them twin challenges that threaten the survival of our civilization.

While speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Soros pledged to fund a university project to battle the erosion of civil society in a world increasingly ruled by ‘would-be and actual dictators’ and climate change. Soros also claimed back then that the ‘biggest and most frightening setback’ was in India, as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating a Hindu nationalist state.

Recently, he made statements against PM Modi accusing him of crony capitalism and of being complicit in the supposed ‘misdealings’ of the Adani Group. This is after the US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research published a 32,000-word report, accusing the Adani Group of stock manipulation and use of tax havens.

The Adani Group trashed the Hindenburg Research report as a “malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations”. On January 29, the Indian conglomerate slammed Hindenburg Research with a 413-page report, dismissing allegations levelled by the latter.