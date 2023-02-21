On February 19, Sufi singers Sabri brothers Aftab Sabri and Hashim Sabri sang songs praising Allah at the week-long International Shivratri Festival in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was the Chief Guest at the festival organised by the Himachal Pradesh government.

Apart from the Sabri brothers, other local singers performed Pahari, Hindu and Punjabi songs. A singer from Bilaspur, Rakhi Gautam, sang a number of Bollywood songs including “Bahon mein chale aao”, “Ladka aankh maare”, “Saat samundar paar” and “Ishq di gali vich no entry” at the Shivratri Festival. Other artists included Mohit Kumar, Surajmani, Indrajeet Singh and more.

In a statement, Bharatiya Janata Party condemned the government and said, “After winning the election, the Congress leaders said they defeated Hindutva. Is this act proof of that? What does Congress want to prove by singing Qaeeali of Allah Hu in the Devbhoomi where the Hindu population is 97 per cent, which is called Choti Kashi, and Shivratri is celebrated at International standard.”

BJP added, “We are not against any religion but the Hindu festival stage where it took place. Congress government of the state should apologise for hurting Hindu sentiments.”

Netizens reacted to the Sufi performance

Netizens criticised the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government for organising a Sufi concert at Mahashivratri Festival. Twitter user Mr Sinha said, “Trust me, this is not any Qawwali program but the opening ceremony of “International Shivratri Mahotsav” being organised in Himachal Pradesh.”

Twitter user Piha02526 said, “Himachali people chose Allah Hu over Om Namah Shivay just for OPS and 300 unit free electricity.”

Twitter user StarBoy2079 said, “Enjoy the Mahashivratri festival at Mandi (HP). Organised by Congress Govt of Himachal Om Namah Shivay to Allah Hu for OPS n 300 unit free electricity.”

The 7-day festival will continue till February 24.