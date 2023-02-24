The Allahabad High Court has observed that it is difficult for an Indian woman to live alone after breaking up with her live-in partner. As per reports, while granting bail to a man accused of raping his live-in partner, who was already married to another man.

As per a report in Live law, justice Siddharth of Allahabad High Court remarked on 23 February that the Indian society, at large, does not accept live-in relationships, hence when such relationships break up, the woman is left with n other option but to file an FIR against the live-in partner.

In this case, a married woman had been in a live-in relationship with a man named Aditya. Aditya was arrested on November 24, 2022, on charges of rape under the pretext of marriage.

"It is difficult for a woman to live alone after breaking of #LiveInRelationship. The Indian Society at large does not recognize such relationship as acceptable. The woman, therefore, is left with no option but to lodge FIR against her live-in partner": #AllahabadHighCourt pic.twitter.com/v4IQn4HL5R — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 23, 2023

Aditya and the woman were in a live-in relationship for the past 1.5 years and the woman had reportedly become pregnant with his child. However, the woman alleged that Aditya refused to marry her and sent her intimate photographs to her husband. As a result, she got rejected by her husband too.

The accused Aditya had rejected the allegations and had submitted to the court that the complainant woman is an adult who had entered into a consensual relationship knowing the consequences of such a relationship. He had also rejected the allegation of the false promise of marriage saying he had never made any such promise.

While hearing both sides, the court observed that it is a case where disastrous consequences of a live-in relationship have come to the fore.

However, the court also noted down the ‘one-sided’ nature of the police investigation against the accused and granted bail to Aditya.

The woman in the case has 2 children with her husband.