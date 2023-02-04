Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Saturday brazened out dog-whistling against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, citing craven inaction by Times Now and its journalist for not filing an FIR against him and later distancing themselves from Sharma’s comment in its debate.

“‘IF’ it was cropped out of context as claimed, Why didn’t the Anchor file an FIR against me? Why did Times Now put out a statement distancing themselves from the spokesperson & delete the video from YouTube instead of calling me out,” Zubair tweeted, months after he had dog whistled against Nupur Sharma over her comments on Prophet Muhammad on a debate aired on Times Now.

Source: Twitter

Zubair was responding to a tweet by Abhijit Majumder, who called out the hypocrisy of the Alt News co-founder for defending an Islamist by claiming that cropped video of his aggressive speech had been in circulation over the internet.

Majumder had shared a video of Islamist Taha Siddiqui making polarising remarks during a public rally and targeting the Hindus. Coming in defence of Siddiqui, Zubair claimed Majumder shared a cropped video and that Siddiqui had called for competition among communities over education.

However, Abhijit called out the glaring hypocrisy of the matter, highlighting how Zubair was talking about cropped videos when he was the one who had shared a cropped video to dog whistle against Nupur Sharma and set Islamist mobs behind her. Majumder further highlighted that Siddiqui was playing to the audience with a war cry, sanitising his remarks with ‘education’, only to cover up for his fanaticism. He also revealed that Taha Siddiqui also has an FIR against him for making derogatory remarks against Shivling.

1. You are talking about cropped videos 🙂 Your cropped video, dog-whistling set jihadi mobs on Nupur Sharma, got 6 Hindus beheaded.

2. Islamist Taha Siddiqui is playing to audience with war cry, later sanitising it saying ‘education’.

3. He has FIR for vulgar slur on Shivling. https://t.co/YglTlPAX70 — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) February 4, 2023

But no sooner did Abhijit Majumder point out the irony of the matter than Zubair responded by claiming that if his shared video was cropped, why Times Now anchor and the channel refrained from filing a case against him.

Zubair believes that inaction, craven as it had been, by the anchor and channel, exonerates him of any wrongdoing. If such loose benchmarks are to be used to pronounce guilt, then Zubair should not have celebrated the bail of Siddique Kappan, who not only had FIRs against him but also charges framed by a UP court. Kappan was probably guilty, which is why an FIR was filed against him if one goes by Zubair’s rationale.

As per Zubair, the validity of the crime is contingent upon action taken by the victim, while proof in the matter is just an adjunct, desirable but not entirely necessary, especially when it involves dog whistling Islamists against Hindus and whipping up a communal frenzy.

Far from being unapologetic about the storm kicked up by his dog-whistling and the attendant deaths, Zubair seems determined to double down on his path, as evidenced by his recent attempt at absolving himself for instigating the Sar Tan Se Juda protests across the country, which led to the deaths of at least 6 Hindus, including Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Kolhe.

Mohammed Zubair dog whistles against Nupur Sharma

Earlier last year, former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma found herself at the centre of a raging storm after Islamists, egged on by the likes of AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair, issued multiple threats against her and her family for expressing her views on Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

Sharma was a part of a debate panel on Times Now, discussing the finding of Shivling in the Gyanvapi complex and the subsequent mockery of the Hindu Gods and Goddesses that followed in the wake of the discovery. Islamists have claimed that the Shivling discovered inside the wuzukhana of the Gyanvapi disputed structure was not a Shivling but a fountain. Across social media platforms, detractors have been repeating ad nauseam that the Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi premises is a fountain and not an idol of a Hindu God.

In response to the contempt and scorn poured over Hindu Gods and Goddesses, which was evident even during the Times Now debate where some of the fellow panellists referred to the Shivling as a fountain, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma asked them to refrain from insulting Hindu Gods and cited Islamic scriptures and Holy Quran for substantiating her remarks on Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

While Islamists went on a rampage on the streets in many cities across the country, it was essentially Mohammed Zubair who was responsible for kindling a fire that had gone on to assume uncontrollable proportions. It was Zubair’s dog-whistling that made a mountain out of a molehill and painted a target behind the back of Nupur Sharma and anyone and everyone who came out in her support.

Hindus, including Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Kolhe, were killed for supporting Nupur Sharma

The ominous hounding of Nupur Sharma prompted many to extend their support to her. Kanhaiya Lal from Udaipur, Umesh Kolhe in Amravati, and many others extended their solidarity with the beleaguered leader, voicing their support for her amid the death threats from Islamists.

And so, Lal was a marked man the moment he came out in support of Nupur Sharma. Islamists, provoked by Mohammed Zubair, dished out death threats to him for what they considered an unpardonable sin committed against Prophet. And days later, the Hindu man was killed for something as trivial as just sharing a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma.

A similar fate befell Umesh Kolhe, a chemist living in Maharashtra’s Amravati, who was murdered by four Muslim assailants while he was returning from his pharmacy on the night of June 22. Kolhe, too, was murdered for his social media post supporting Nupur Sharma

This makes Mohammed Zubair guilty of ‘stochastic terrorism’, a concept defined as the public demonisation of a person or group resulting in the incitement of a violent act, which is statistically probable but whose specifics cannot be predicted. It was Mohammed Zubair who spearheaded a campaign against Nupur Sharma, accusing her of insulting the Prophet Muhammad and letting loose an army of Islamists against her that ultimately snuffed out the life of Lal, Kolhe, and many others.