Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has yet again displayed her obsession with saffron ‘chaddiwalas’.

In a tweet on Monday (February 27), she mocked supporters of the Indian businessman Gautam Adani as ‘saffron chaddiwalas’. The TMC leader wrote, “All you saffron chaddiwalas who spend time trolling my Adani exposes- go spend some money, prove your patriotism & buy Adani stocks instead.”

The disparaging term ‘saffron chaddiwalas’ is often used by the left-liberal ecosystem to deride and dehumanise supporters and swayamsevaks associated with the Hindu nationalist outfit, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

All you saffron chaddiwalas who spend time trolling my Adani exposes- go spend some money, prove your patriotism & buy Adani stocks instead. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 27, 2023

However, this is not the first time that Mahua Moitra has exhibited her obsession with ‘saffron chaddiwalas.’ In October last year, she aggressively responded to a Twitter user (@MohinderGulati) who inquired whether alcohol was prohibited in Krishnanagar city in the Nadia district of West Bengal.

“No. Unlike you saffron chaddiwalas we don’t feel the need to hide & imbibe. Now go find someone else to troll,” she had tweeted.

No. Unlike you saffon chaddiwalas we don’t feel the need to hide & imbibe. Now go find someone else to troll. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 3, 2022

In May 2021, the TMC MP claimed, “Khaki chaddis in a twist, knees revealed BJP finally announce WB candidates after 2 weeks & those on the list say they’re not in the BJP & they are not running on a BJP ticket. Time for some homework, Mr Shah!”

Although she was busy with political posturing, Mahua Moitra failed to put away her fascination for khaki/ saffron chaddis behind her.

Khaki chaddis in a twist, knees revealed

BJP finally announce WB candidates after 2 weeks & those on list say they’re not in the BJP & they are not running on a BJP ticket.



Time for some homework, Mr. Shah! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 18, 2021

Not just the colour of underwear, the TMC MP seemed to have conjectured an army of ‘chaddi-wearing nationalists’ in her mind. In July last year, she suggested collusion between the Delhi police and members of the RSS.

“More evidence of Delhi Police being frontline soldiers of Chaddi army… Delhi Police DCP Malhotra declares Zubair’s bail order 3 hrs before the judge sits to pronounce it. (Btw Sanghi trolls – they have no guts to touch me because they know it’s true),” she claimed.

More evidence of Delhi Police being frontline soldiers of Chaddi army…



Delhi Police DCP Malhotra declares Zubair bail order 3 hrs before judge sits to pronounce it.



( Btw sanghi trolls – they have no guts to touch me because they know it’s true. ) — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 2, 2022

Mahua Moitra appeared fixated on the ‘Chaddi army’ while trying to put up a fallible defence for dubious fact-checker Mohammed Zubair.

“Mystery of 1 follower Twitter a/c on which Delhi police took suo moto action against @zoo_bear solved. @thewire_in reports 757 Twitter accounts linked to Tek Fogg App, BJYM Guj leader did coordinated attacks against AltNews. Delhi Police just another arm of Chaddi Army,” she wrote.

Mystery of 1 follower twitter a/c on which Delhi police took suo moto action against @zoo_bear solved.@thewire_in reports 757 Twitter accounts linked to Tek Fogg App, BJYM Guj leader did coordinated attacks against AltNews.



Delhi Police just another arm of Chaddi Army. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 2, 2022

It is notable here that Tek Fogg was an imaginary app that the far Left site The Wire has claimed gives superpowers to the BJP to target dissenting voices. The Tek Fogg was a figment of The Wire’s imagination. It never existed. The Wire’s articles declaring the superpowers of the Tek Fogg app now stand withdrawn.

Mahua Moitra and Gaumutra jibes

The TMC leader has been infamous for scoring political brownies at the expense of the Hindu community. The dehumanising language used by her for Hindu nationalists and RSS workers is a testimony to it.

Despite being well aware that ‘cow piss drinkers’ was used by terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar before the Pulwama suicide bombing attack, Mahua Moitra was seen casually invoking the Hinduphobic term.

In February 2022, she made the ‘Gau Mutra’ jibe to mock the Modi government. The TMC MP had tweeted, “Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address.”

Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address.



Just wanted to give early heads up to @BJP to get heckler team ready & read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 3, 2022

“Just wanted to give early heads up to @BJP to get the heckler team ready & read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gau mutra shots too,” Mahua Moitra remarked.

In May 2021, she stirred controversy by calling India the ‘Susu Potty Republic’. Then too, she had used the cow urine jibe to attack the central government.

Screengrab of the tweet by Mahua Moitra

Until now, Mahua Moitra had a free run when it came to abusing, belittling and dehumanising the Hindu community. But Indian political history is replete with examples wherein politicians, who took Hindus for a ride, saw a premature end to their political ambitions.

Mahua Moitra has often found her at loggerheads with the TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee. She happens to be one of the few TMC heavyweights, who faced the wrath of the West Bengal CM in full public glare.

Moitra is often in news, not for performing her duties as an elected representative from West Bengal, but for her foul mouth jibes and noisy theatrics in Delhi. Though the political frustration can be explained, the reason for her unhealthy obsession with male underwear of a particular colour is not known.