Friday, February 3, 2023
United Kingdom: Islamist Shakeel Afsar threatens Hindu diaspora with a gun, calls them ‘target practice’

In the disturbing video, Shakeel Afsar was seen hitting targets with an assault rifle at a gun range. The video was accompanied by the caption, "Target practice for the next BJP, RSS Hindutva event."

OpIndia Staff
Islamist Shakeel Afsar, image via Vladimir Morozov/ Alamy
A video of an Islamist named Shakeel Afsar intimidating, the Hindu diaspora in the United Kingdom, with a gun has gone viral on social media.

The video originally uploaded on his Instagram profile (@shak_afsar1) on Tuesday (February 2), called for violence against the Hindu community, residing in the United Kingdom.

In the disturbing video, Shakeel Afsar was seen hitting targets with an assault rifle at a gun range. The video was accompanied by the caption, “Target practice for the next BJP, RSS Hindutva event.”

It must be mentioned that Shakeel Afsar had intruded on a peaceful protest by the Hindu diaspora against the propaganda-laden documentary released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

“These guys are terrorists. Guys, you can see these harami BJP men and women,” he claimed before going on a vitriolic, abusive tirade against the demonstrators outside the BBC office.

Given that the Islamist has a tendency to level ordinary Hindus as ‘RSS/ BJP supporters’, his threat to target them with a gun cannot be ignored. It has the potential to translate into a real-life act of terror against the Indian Hindu diaspora.

After his Instagram story labelling Hindus as ‘target practice’ went viral on social media, Shakeel Afsar claimed innocence. “We do not advocate any physical harm to any individual in the UK. We must use our words & remain within the parameters of the UK law always!”

Screengrab of the Instagram story of Shakeel Afsar

In a tweet, the Islamist confirmed that he was indeed the man who threatened the Hindu community with violence. In his defence, Shakeel Afsar claimed to ‘shoot down’ BJP/ Hindutva extremists with words and not guns.

The Islamist claims to be a real estate agent and a property developer in the United Kingdom. He boasts of over 10.6K followers on Instagram.

The United Kingdom has witnessed a recent spike in Islamist attacks against the Hindu community. Armed with fallible excuses, they have left no stone unturned to strike fear and terror in the hearts of common Hindus.

With the inherent ability of Islamists to quickly mobilise in the name of religion, the Hindu diaspora is left fending for themselves.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

