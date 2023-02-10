In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, a case of national flag desecration has come to light. A video of an e-rickshaw driver wiping the rickshaw with the tricolour is making the rounds on social media. The clip is of Janapriya Vihar Colony in Humanyupur, Gorakhnath. The man in the footage identified himself as Jitullah Khan and claimed that he is from Bihar.

The driver was asked if he was an Indian citizen by a bystander who was filming the incident. The latter smiled and answered, “Yes,” before continuing to clean the rickshaw with the flag. He referred to the tricolour as “kapda” (piece of cloth) when questioned about it.

The number on the e-rikshaw is UP-53-FT-6293, and the registration in Gorakhpur RTO is in the name of a woman, Mamta Tripathi.

The number plate is clearly visible in the picture.

According to the police complaint, locals here protested on Thursday after witnessing a driver clean an e-rickshaw with the tricolour. They recorded the incident and reported it to the Gorakhpur Police. Police opened an investigation after receiving the complaint and registered a case.

Netizens reported the matter to the Gorakhpur Police via social media. Anup Shukla, a Twitter user, shared the image and video of the driver tagging the UP Police, Gorakhpur Police, DIG Gorakhpur, and ADG Gorakhpur, along with the following message: “This is from the Humanyupur North Janpriya Vihar Colony located in the vicinity of the Gorakhnath police station. Anyone who disrespects the national flag shall face consequences.”

Mahendra Gaur, another user, posted: “This incident is of Humanyupur North Janpriya Vihar Colony area under Gorakhnath police station. This man claims to be an Indian citizen, but he has no idea (that the national flag shouldn’t be dishonoured). Shouldn’t these innocent (sarcasm) individuals be liable to penalties?”

Gorakhnath Inspector Durgesh Singh said, that an investigation into the accusation is currently taking place. Soon, the guilty will be taken into custody.