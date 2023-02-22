On 22nd February 2023, film director Vivek Agnihotri slammed the self-proclaimed fact-checker and co-founder of propaganda peddling website Al News Mohammed Zubair. Vivek Agnihotri called him a genocide denier, a terror supporter who instigated beheading calls. Vivek Agnihotri essentially indicated how Mohammed Zubair was responsible for the death threats to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and how he dog-whistled Islamists inside and outside India against Nupur Sharma.

Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “Instead of metaphors, I should call you exactly what you are: Genocide denier, terror supporter, perpetrator of women harassment (Nupur Sharma) instigator of Sar Tan Se Juda (Kanhaiya Lal) & anti-truth pimp of Hindu’s enemies. Prepare yourself for qayamat when it comes. The end.”

Vivek Agnihotri’s remarks were in response to Mohammed Zubair’s earlier tweet that had raised the hackles of the ‘fact-checkers’ after being referred to as ‘puncture repairer’ by the ‘The Kashmir Files‘ director. Responding to Agnihotri’s tweet, Mohammed Zubair tweeted, “Words like “Jihadi” or “Puncture wala” against Muslims were earlier used by faceless Right Wing trolls, It’s now openly being used by Verified trolls like Vivek Agnihotri.”

Words like “Jihadi” or “Puncture wala” against Muslims were earlier used by faceless Right Wing trolls, It’s now openly being used by Verified trolls like @vivekagnihotri. 🤢🤢 https://t.co/yu5PEcXslT — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 22, 2023

Before that, Mohammed Zubair disparaged Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files in the name of fact-checking and said that the director hates fact-checkers. Vivek Agnihotri responded to Zubair tweeting, “No, my dear… I don’t hate fact-checkers, I hate when puncture repairers pretend to be fact-checkers. Because you are nothing but just a jehadi pimp of India’s enemies & I know very well who is behind you. The time for every jihadi comes and your time is coming soon, be careful.”

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is a film based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. The film directed by Vivek Agnihotri got global acclaim during its world tour in 2021. The film was released in India on 11th March 2022. It became a massive hit commercially. But, at the same time, it carries a separate importance as it voiced the pain of the Kashmiri Hindus who were forced out of the valley in 1990.

Mohammed Zubair dog-whistled Islamists against Nupur Sharma

Bharatiya Janata Party’s former spokesperson Nupur Sharma was the target of the Islamists in the country for her allegedly insulting remarks against the Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate. It was Mohammed Zubair who in the name of fact-checking shared edited video clips of the debate and dog-whistled Islamists against Nupur Sharma. A series of stone-pelting and violence by Islamists under the garb of protests by Muslims followed for several weeks.

Those who supported Nupur Sharma on social media websites and messaging apps also became the targets of the Islamists. Kanhaiya Lal – a Hindu tailor in Udaipur – and Umesh Kolhe – a chemist in Amravati of Maharashtra were beheaded by Islamists. It was Mohammed Zubair who instigated this whole issue. Therefore, director Vivek Agnihotri slammed Mohammed Zubair in his tweet.