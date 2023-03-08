‘Azadi’ and ‘Kashmir’ slogans raised amid ‘Aurat March’ in Pakistan

On 8th March 2023, on the occasion of international women’s day, ‘Aurat March’ was organized by women in Islamabad of Pakistan. In this march, women were heard raising the slogans of Azadi and Kashmir. The women gathered for the march were surrounded by police deployment and media personnel. The women, at this time, accused the police administration of prohibiting other women from participating in the organized march.

The women gathered for the Aurat March shouted slogans of ‘Azadi’ as they come together. They also raised the slogan that ‘Kashmir Wants Azadi’ which means Kashmir wants freedom. Besides, the women in the Aurat March organization also raised some feminist slogans. Kashmir has nothing to do with the problems of women in Pakistan. However, the women in this Aurat March raised slogans for the so-called Azadi of Kashmir.

Islamists in Pakistan came up to oppose the women’s march. Aurat March was seen as opposed to the permission denied to an election rally of Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf. Maryum Ibrar posted, “Exactly why Aurat march is allowed? and why Imran Khan’s rally is not allowed. This is pure evil and hypocrisy۔ Pakistan is facing severe Fascism۔ You can stop the rally but can’t stop Khan! INA SHA ALLAH He ll because PM with 3/4 majority ۔ Whole system is against one man but pray of public and Pakistanis are with him۔ He will win، he ll come back.”

Exactly why Aurat march is allowed? and why @ImranKhanPTI rally is not allowed? This is pure evil and hypocrisy۔ Pakistan is facing severe Fascism۔ You can stop rally but can’t stop Khan ! INA SHA ALLAH He ll because PM with 3/4 majority ۔ Who system is against one man but⬇️ https://t.co/5XjQG9OQd5 — Maryum Ibrar (@IbrarMaryum) March 8, 2023

Another Twitter user Aimeen Abbasi posted, “Islam has given women every basic right. Fight for those basic rights which your religion has given you. Your role models are Aisha(as), Maryam(as), Khadija (as), and Fatima(as) who are the best women, not those who want you to follow a satanic ideology.”

Islam has given women every basic right. Fight for those basic rights which your religion has given you. Your role models are Aisha(as), Maryam(as), khadija(as) and Fatima(as) who are the best women not those who want you to follow satanic ideology.#AuratMarch2023 #AuratMarch — Aim€n Abbasi🇵🇰🍁 (@bintabbas24) March 8, 2023

Adv. Mian Omer posted, “The only Aurat march We support.” With this caption, he posted a photograph of burkha-clad women protesting in a march.

Muhammad Hamza Faraz posted, “There is no restriction for women in Pakistan, they are working in every field. They are totally free. What kind of “Azzadi” they want ??? They are wearing, eating, studying, going outside, doing job everything according to their choice.”

They are wearing, eating, studying, going outside, doing job everything according to their choice. #AuratMarch2023 pic.twitter.com/rvS3VuPDWs — Muhammad Hamza Faraz (@MHF_007) March 8, 2023

It is notable that on Saturday, March 4, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lahore, Pakistan denied permission to hold the ‘Aurat March’ scheduled to be held on March 8, commemorating International Women’s Day. The permission was denied due to ‘security concerns’ and ‘controversial’ placards and banners put up across various cities in the country, promoting women’s rights.

According to reports, the permission for the annual event, which was started about four years ago, was denied also due to the possibility of clashes with Islamists participating in the counter-rallies called the ‘Haya March.’ Haya March was started by members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan where burqa-clad women take to the streets to oppose the Aurat March on women’s day.