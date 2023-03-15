Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Pakistan: Violent clashes erupt between Imran Khan supporters and police over attempts to arrest him, the former PM alleges cops trying to kill him

Imran Khan alleged that the claim of an attempt to arrest him was a shame, and the real intention was to kidnap and kill

OpIndia Staff
Amidst political turbulence, new turmoil brewed in Pakistan as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government continued with its attempts to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan Niazi. A tense situation prevailed in Lahore as Pakistan’s police and supporters of Imran Khan continued to clash since Tuesday, outside the former cricketer’s house in Lahore.

Former PM Imran Khan alleged that the cops were directly firing at civilians like attacking enemies on the battlefield.

Sharing a video of Pakistani Rangers opening fire on supporters of Imran Khan, he wrote, “Rangers firing straight into unarmed citizens at Zaman Park as if they are attacking an enemy force on the battlefield.”

In another tweet, Khan said that since yesterday afternoon, his house is under heavy attack. He said that the ‘Rangers’ latest incursion pits the country’s largest political party against the military.’ Imran Khan said that this is what the enemies of Pakistan want, and no lessons have been learnt from ‘the tragedy of East Pakistan’.

He was seen sitting in front of a table filled with tear gas shells and bullet cartridges. Imran Khan further alleged that the claim of an attempt to arrest him was a shame, and the real intention was to kidnap and kill. He said that after using tear gas and water cannons, the cops started to resort to direct firing. He added that he signed a surety bond last evening, but the DIG refused to even entertain it. “There is no doubt of their mala fide intent,” he wrote.

In the early hours of Wednesday, more contingents were called to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman’s Zaman Park residence, where a stand-off between party supporters and law enforcers including Rangers, has been going on for his arrest in the Toshakhana case. A heavy deployment of police surrounded his property, amid heavy shelling by the security personnel.

Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the large crowd of Imran Khan’s supporters who had assembled in front of his home. The police are also blocking all roads leading to his residence. A large number of party workers are present outside the 70-year-old leader’s residence to resist the police action.

His supporters and party members came out in huge numbers to prevent his arrest, leading to violent clashes with the personnel. Many were injured on both sides and one PTI activist was killed as a result of this.

Khan accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of planning his arrest and claimed that this is all part of a ‘London plan’ to finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif. Labelling the administration’s action as ‘unprecedented,’ he alleged, “This is part of the London plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, make the PTI fall and finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif.” 

He added that he doesn’t understand the reason behind the attack on people as he had already assured that he will be present in court on March 18.

The arrest is simply a front for the current administration’s real objective, according to PTI, which is to assassinate Imran Khan.

On 9 March, similar clashes broke out in areas around Zaman Park with the police lathi-charging PTI workers, firing tear gas and using water cannons on them. Some of them were also arrested by the Punjab police. The party had planned to take out a rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar. However, the Punjab government launched a massive crackdown and imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital.

The ex-captain of the Pakistan cricket team has been issued a non-bailable warrant for failing to disclose in his asset declarations, the specifics of the items he kept from the Toshakhana, the repository for gifts given to government officials by foreign officials.

He is wanted on another non-bailable warrant, in connection with threatening District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, in a public meeting, on August 2022, in Islamabad.

The cricketer-turned-politician is facing a total of 37 cases filed against him in different parts of the country, including that of, sedition, blasphemy and terrorism.

Recently Popular

