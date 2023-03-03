Comedian Daniel Fernandes brazens it out after saying how he refused to help those COVID-19 patients who voted for PM Modi, despite their pleas for help

On February 3, comedian Daniel Fernandes published a video, ‘Alive and Vaccinated’, on his YouTube channel, which was a recording of his live show. In the one-hour 39 minutes long video, comedian Daniel Fernandes displayed his bigotry unabashed and expressed genocidal and anti-Hindu views.

OpIndia recently reported how he mocked Covid-19 patients who voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished death upon them. He added even his friend thought the same. Quoting an unnamed friend, he said his friend gave the idea those who voted for PM Modi (referred to as “chai”) should have been denied hospital access. In a recently published 90-minute+ long recording of an alleged comedy piece, Daniel touched every aspect that would put him in the limelight for the wrong reasons.

After his video went viral on social media drawing widespread ire from netizens for his genocidal views, one would expect the comedian to introspect and apologise. The comedian, however, doubled down and brazened it out, in the face of the anger and backlash that he was getting.

Taking to Instagram, Daniel Fernandes mocked those who were questioning him and the audience for laughing and applauding his genocidal views.

Posting on Instagram, Daniel shared a screenshot of a Twitter handle, @TrulyMonica, which questioned Fernandes and his genocidal views. She said stand-up comedy had normalised hatred towards Modi supporters and had become the new Radio Rwanda.

Daniel Fernandes Instagram posts

He posted the screenshot with emojis, mocking the concern articulated by Verma. His followers then proceeded to mock and laugh at the tweet questioning Daniel.

He also posted two stories on Instagram where he was again mocking those who expressed disgust over his views.

Daniel Fernandes Instagram posts

An Instagram handle ‘prinaik24’ questioned how such people can be declared intellectuals or even liberals when they wish death upon those suffering from a deadly pandemic simply because of their political preference. She also shamed the audience for laughing and applauding these “jokes”.

Daniel Fernandes mocked the post by commenting “shame on the audience”.

Daniel Fernandes Instagram posts

Another Instagram handle posted that Daniel Fernandes was expressing such genocidal views to get views and publicity, so he could eventually pay his bills.

Daniel Fernandes then took that post and commented “so many bills”, mocking the concern about his content.

Besides mocking COVID-19 victims and saying that those who were pleading him for help were first asked by him if they voted for Modi, and if they did, he refused to help them, he also mocked Hindus and beeped himself while mentioning the Islamic faith.

While Daniel continued to mock Hindus whenever he found a chance, he made sure not to mock “the other religion” openly as he feared the consequences. He made a joke about “someone from that religion” without taking names and beeping whenever he said a word “that should not be said” to ensure, he does not face the heat. He claimed that he was showing “guts” to joke about “that religion”. The joke was, “Jesus, Buddha, and _________ walk into a bar! Jesus, Buddha, and _________ walk into a bar. The bartender looks at them and goes, “What can I get you two gentlemen?” Was I right? Or was I right?” Daniel said the joke was not offensive to the people of the religion that he chose not to name and if the audience thinks about it, he was on the side of the people of “that religion”. Essentially, while Daniel named either Allah or Prophet or Islam, he made sure the sound was beeped and there was an emoji covering his mouth because he is aware of the repercussions, however, he had no qualms in mocking other religions, especially Hinduism.