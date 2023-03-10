Friday, March 10, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGermany: shooting inside a church of Jehovah's Witnesses in Hamburg, several dead
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Germany: shooting inside a church of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg, several dead

Peter Tschentscher, the mayor of Hamburg, tweeted that the news of the attack was "shocking" and offered his sympathy to the relatives of the victims.

OpIndia Staff
Shooting inside Jehovah's Witnesses church, image via AP
3

On Thursday, March 10, In the northern German city of Hamburg, shots were fired inside Jehovah’s Witnesses church. 

The police said that the motive of the attack is not clear yet adding that the attacker may be among the dead. Police declined to reveal how many people died but did state that several were seriously injured.

According to the Bild newspaper, the shooting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in a northern Hamburg district of Germany resulted in seven fatalities and left eight injured.

Several local media reports have also stated that around six people lost their lives in the attack. 

According to a reporter on the scene and reported by Germany’s DPA news agency, local residents in Hamburg’s northern Alsterdorf district had received mobile phone alerts of a “life-threatening situation” and that streets had been closed.

We heard gunfire, a witness informed reporters. He claimed that there was 12 continuous gunfire. “Then we saw how people were taken away in black bags,” the witness reportedly said.

As for the shooting in the Gross Borstel district of Hamburg, police spokesperson Holger Vehren stated, “We just know that several people died here; other people are wounded, they were rushed to hospitals.” Vehren has also not confirmed the local media reports which claimed that six to seven people have been killed in the attack. He reportedly said that the police were informed about the incident at 9:15 p.m. following which the police rushed to the spot.

“Then there were shots on the upper floor and a dead person was found there. We assume that it is the perpetrator.”, Holger Vehren told the media. 

Early on Friday morning, Hamburg police stated on Twitter that they believed that there was only one shooter and that they were gradually withdrawing security forces from the area.

“We found a dead person in a community center in #GroßBorstel who we believe could be a perpetrator. In order to rule out the involvement of other perpetrators, we carry out checks and search extensively,” Hamburg Police tweeted.

Earlier Hamburg police stated that the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Peter Tschentscher, the mayor of Hamburg, tweeted that the news of the attack was “shocking” and offered his sympathy to the relatives of the victims.

“The reports from Alsterdorf/Groß Borstel are shocking. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The emergency services are working flat out to track down the perpetrator(s) and to clarify the background,” Tschentscher tweeted.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
623,047FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com