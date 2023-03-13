Monday, March 13, 2023
Gurugram: Class 8 girl abducted and gang-raped, video reaches father via social media, police starts probe

Class 8 girl gang raped, video uploaded on social media
Accused uploaded objectionable video of the victim on social media, case registered under POCSO (Image: India.com)
4

On March 12, Gurugram police registered a case against three, including two minors, for the alleged gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in December 2022. As per reports, a complaint in the matter was filed by the victim’s father, who came to know about the incident via a viral video that the accused made while raping her.

In his complaint, the father stated that the class-8 student was abducted on December 18, 2022, by three youths during a sports event. They took her to a hilly area and raped her one by one. They made an objectionable video of her and threatened to make it viral on the internet if she ever told anyone about the incident.

The accused uploaded a video on social media that reached the victim’s father. In his complaint, he said that the girl did not reveal the incident to date. However, on Saturday, he came to know about the video. When he talked to the girl, she told him about the incident, after which he filed a complaint.

Two of the accused have been identified as class 11 and class 12 students of another school. The third accused is a school dropout. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Upasana Singh, said, “Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused, and a medical examination of the girl has been done. The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.”

An FIR under sections 363 (abduction) and 376-D A (gang rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) of the IPC and section 13/6 of the POCSO Act at Sohna Sadar Police Station was filed based on the complaint of the father.

Speaking to OpIndia, Inspector Jai Singh, Sohna Sadar Police Station, said, “An FIR was registered immediately based on the complaint of the father. We raided a few locations last night but the culprits are yet to be arrested. The investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.”

