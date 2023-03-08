Wednesday, March 8, 2023
HomeNews Reports"Malicious and false propaganda," India slams Pakistan's foreign minister for raking up Kashmir issue...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

“Malicious and false propaganda,” India slams Pakistan’s foreign minister for raking up Kashmir issue at UNSC debate on women

On the eve of International Women's Day, at the Council debate held under Mozambique's President for this month, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Zardari made a pointed reference to Jammu and Kashmir, earning a sharp retort from Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the UN

OpIndia Staff
11

India tore into Pakistan after its foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, broached the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a Security Council debate on ‘Women, Peace and Security.’ 

Responding to his remarks on the Indian union territory, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on Tuesday said that it is ‘unworthy’ to even respond to such ‘malicious and false propaganda.’

She termed his statement as baseless and politically motivated. Speaking at the open debate, Ruchira Kamboj remarked, “Before I conclude, let me dismiss the frivolous, baseless and politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan regarding the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.” 

“My delegation considers it unworthy to even respond to such malicious and false propaganda,” she added.

“Rather, our focus is where it shall always be positive and forward looking. Today’s discussion is critically important to strengthen our collective efforts to accelerate the full implementation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda. We respect the topic of the debate and recognize the importance of time. As such, our focus shall remain on the topic,” she stated.

On the eve of International Women’s Day, at the Council debate held under Mozambique’s President for this month, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Zardari made a pointed reference to Jammu and Kashmir, earning a sharp retort from Ms. Kamboj. “The most egregious atrocities and crimes against women and girls occur in situations of foreign occupation and suppression of the right to self-determination to peoples,” he said at the Security Council debate on ‘Women, Peace and Security.’ 

Calling for the establishment of a monitoring mechanism for crimes committed against women and girls in territories under foreign occupation, Zardari had said, “To ensure implementation of the WPS strategy, it is essential to establish a monitoring mechanism for crimes committed against women and girls in territories under foreign occupation, including Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,”

India has formerly conveyed, that the entire territories of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and shall always be part of India, to Pakistan.

The country has continued to reiterate that it wants to have friendly relations with its hostile neighbor Pakistan, on a normal basis and that Islamabad has the responsibility of fostering such a relationship in a setting free from terror and animosity.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

One more prophet: Man in Kenya says he is Jesus Christ, had claimed to turn water into tea

OpIndia Staff -
The Kenyans want to crucify Bungoma 'Jesus', a self-proclaimed Jesus Christ, to watch him resurrect himself like the founder of Christianity, as per biblical scriptures.
Opinions

International Women’s Day: How social parameters continue to make things difficult for women, time we ‘Embrace Equity’

Siddhi Somani -
Women have been demanding equality for decades now but this year the theme for International Women's day is 'Embrace Equity', which goes a step further and refers to offering varying levels of support depending upon the need to achieve greater fairness of outcomes.

Elvis of Punjab, the man who did 366 shows in 365 days at his peak – Meet the Dalit rockstar Amar Singh ‘Chamkila’ who...

‘The festival inspires us. There is no class, caste or regional divide in this’: CM Yogi Adityanath celebrates Holi

FIR against Priyanka Gandhi aide for using casteist slur and issuing death threat to Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam

Punjab: 24-year-old man from Canada killed with sharp weapons in Anandpur Sahib for objecting to loud music near Gurudwara

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
623,047FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com