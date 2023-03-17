Friday, March 17, 2023
Opposition MPs write to President Draupadi Murmu and Attorney General over social media ‘trolling’ of CJI Chandrachud

"We parliamentarians & law-abiding citizens cannot be mute spectators to such filthy & vicious attack on judiciary whilst hearing in progress," Vivek Tankha lamented in a tweet.

OpIndia Staff
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud (Photo Credits: PTI)
On Thursday (March 16), several Opposition Parliamentarians wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking strong action against those trolling Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on social media.

The letter, written by Congress leader Vivek Tankha and signed by 12 like-minded politicians, alleged that the CJI was being harassed on social media platforms for heading a Constitutional Bench in the Sena Vs Sena case.

“While the matter is subjudice, the troll army, presumably sympathetic to the interest of the ruling party in Maharashtra, has launched an offensive against the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India. The words and contents are filthy and deplorable, which has garnered views in lakhs on social media platforms,” he claimed.

The Congress leader further alleged that the CJI was being trolled at the behest of the ruling BJP government and sought immediate intervention from the President.

“We expect immediate action not only against the persons indulging in troll, but also against people behind it, i.e., supporting and sponsoring it,” he further pleaded.

Vivek Tankha also fired off a letter to the Attorney General of India and wrote, “As the first law officer of the country, it is your beholden duty as the protector of Law and the Constitution on behalf of the Union of India to take the following prompt and strict actions.”

“Seek a report from the Police Commissioner of Delhi about the names and details of the people involved in the trolls and the ones supporting and encouraging them,” he dictated.

The Congress leader further added, “Direct the Ministries of IT and Law to demonstrably ensure visible action against the despicable trollers and their IDs as what is at stake is the Majesty of Law, the Dignity of Court and image of our Constitutional Institutions.”

“On the basis of the information which is sought from the Police Commissioner and the two Ministries, initiate strong and exemplary legal action against the despicable troll leaders and their sympathisers,” Vivek Tankha emphasised.

“We parliamentarians & law abiding citizens cannot be mute spectators to such filthy & vicious attack on judiciary whilst hearing in progress,” he lamented in a tweet.

