The photo of Shaista Parveen, absconding in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, without a burqa, is viral on social media. Earlier it was said that Shaista’s picture without a burqa is not available. Because of this, the police were having trouble in their search. It is claimed that the pictures of Shaista without a burqa are in the hands of the police.

According to the information given by the police, some photographs of Shaista Parveen were found in an album. One of the viral pictures is said to be of a wedding ceremony. In which Shaista is seen eating food. This picture looks old. At the same time, another picture of her is also viral on many media houses and social media, in which her face is clearly visible.

Shaista is accused of masterminding the Umesh Pal murder case. Soon after the murder of Umesh Pal, Atiq’s wife Shaista came in front of the media and was claiming the innocence of her sons and husband. When the UP police probing the Umesh Pal murder case found evidence against Shaista for her involvement in the murder case, she went underground.

The police have arrested several accused involved in the Umesh Pal murder case. During interrogation, they revealed Shaista’s involvement in every conspiracy. It was told that she also used to participate in video call meetings. Atiq’s wife was seen with shooter Sabir before the murder. Shaista was also seen with shooter Armaan in another video. This video is from the time told when she contested for the post of Mayor.

The accused had informed that just before the murder of Umesh Pal, she had sent the message to the shooters. Shaista told the shooters, “Inshallah, we have to succeed by killing Umesh. This is a fight for rights. It has to be won. The one who wins, only he will be able to live. Participating in the meetings over video calls, Shaista used to say, “We have to bring back our honour by killing Umesh Pal. Our name should echo. You have to succeed by killing him. Inshallah, it will happen.

Police have announced a reward of 25 thousand to the person giving information about Shaista. Promising that the identity of the informer will be kept a secret. The police suspect that she may have fled abroad.