On March 6, a 24-year-old man who came from Canada, identified as Pardeep Singh, succumbed to injuries he sustained after he was attacked during a brawl. The incident happened when Pardeep allegedly asked some youth not to play loud music at the entrance of the Gurudwara in Anandpur Sahib, District Ropar, Punjab. They were going to Anadpur Sahib for Hola Mohalla, a 3-day Sikh festival.

An FIR under Sections Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered against unknown people at Anandpur Sahib Police Station.

As per Amar Ujala’s report, Nihang Sikhs were stationed at the entrance from Kiratpur Sahib to Anandpur Sahib. They stopped several vehicles that were allegedly creating a ruckus or had modified silencers installed. Pardeep was on present at the scene and allegedly asked some visitors not to play loud music and be respectful. A scuffle broke out between the two groups, and Pardeep died from injuries he sustained after getting hit with sharp weapons. The police were informed about the incident.

When the police reached the spot, they found Pardeep lying on the road unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Though Pardeep was dressed like a Nihang, police said he was not associated with any Nihang group. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

Last night at 10:30 we got the incident information that Pradeep Singh has died. He was dressed like Nihang Sikh at the time of the incident. FIR has been registered & Accused has been traced, according to the family deceased Pradeep Singh was learning tattooing: SSP Vivek Soni

One of the accused has been identified as Niranjan Singh, who also sustained injuries. He was shifted to the hospital for treatment. Ropar SSP Viveksheel Soni stated that a police team was stationed at PGI Chandigarh, where Niranjan was getting treated. He would be arrested once doctors discharged him. “We have also seized Niranjan’s jeep,” added SSP Soni. Speaking to the media, SSP Soni said the investigation into the matter is underway. He also debunked the rumours that bullets were fired during the scuffle. He said, “Pardeep sustained injuries due to a sharp weapon. No bullets were fired.” The police are yet to recover the weapon used in the scuffle.

Preliminary investigation revealed there was no enmity between Pardeep and Niranjan.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Twitter, “Pained to see young Canadian Sikh killed at Anandpur Sahib in Hola Muhalla celebrations. Such incidents reflect the need to introspect within our community.

On one side, we have achievers like Mr Ajay Banga and on the other, such incidents defame Sikhs and Punjab.”

Pardeep originally hailed from Gurdaspur, Punjab. He went to Canada in 2016 and took permanent residency. Niranjan hails from Nurpurbedi. Further investigation into the matter is underway.