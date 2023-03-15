On March 14 (local time), a Russian fighter jet drowned US Air Force’s MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea. Reports suggest that the drone’s propeller got damaged in the confrontation, after which it fell into the sea. Two Russian SU-27s and the Reaper drone were flying over international waters. It is alleged that one of the Russian jets intentionally flew in front of the US drone and dumped fuel on it several times.

Later, the Russian jet hit the drone’s propeller, leading to its crash into international waters in the Black Sea.

NEWS: Russian Fighter Strikes U.S. Unmanned Aircraft https://t.co/3eDx3LYW6v — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) March 14, 2023

The US has called Russia’s actions “reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional.” In a statement, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder added that the incident took place around 7 AM ET. Before colliding with the drone, the Russian aircraft flew in its vicinity for 30-40 minutes, Ryder said.

Air Force Gen B Hecker said, “Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9. In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash.”

National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby called Russia’s actions “unsafe, unprofessional and reckless”. “We obviously don’t want to see anybody getting their hands on it beyond us,” he added while speaking to CNN about the incident. He added that Russian aircraft have recently intercepted US drones, which was not uncommon. However, the action appeared unexpected to the US officials.

In a statement, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Russia saw the drone as a ‘provocation’. He added that Russia did not want any confrontation with the US. The State Department summoned him after the incident. He said, “We prefer not to create a situation where we can face unintended clashes or unintended incidents between the Russian Federation and the United States.”

Regarding his interaction with Assistant Secretary Karen, Antonov said, “It seems to me that it was a constructive conversation on this issue. I have heard her remarks, I hope she understands what I have mentioned.” He further added that Russia had “informed about this space that was identified as a zone for special military operation.” He said, “We have warned not to enter or penetrate.”

Antonov added that Russian fighter jets scrambled to identify the intruder after it was detected over the Black Sea. The Defence Ministry said, “The drone flew with its transponders off, violating the boundaries of the temporary airspace regime established for the special military operation, communicated to all users of international airspace, and published in accordance with international standards.”